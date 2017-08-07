Concern growing for man missing from home in Boston

Concern is growing for a man who has gone missing from his home in Boston.

Sebastian Majkowski, 35, was reported missing on Thursday August 3, but may have not been seen for a few weeks. He was last reportedly seen when he visited his sister in their hometown of Boston around three weeks ago.

He is described as being 5ft 10, short and shaven with slight light brown hair.

If you are Sebastian or know of his current whereabouts please contact 101, quoting Incident number 236 of 3 August. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.