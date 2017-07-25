Concern growing for missing Boston pensioner

Concern is growing for a woman who has gone missing from her home in Boston.

Police are appealing for help to find Muriel Addy, 85, who was last seen yesterday, Monday July 24, in Norfolk Street at 5pm.

It is believed Muriel, who is also known as ‘Biddy’, is still in the local area.

She is around 5ft tall, of a slim build, has grey hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 84 of 25 July.