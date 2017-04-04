COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Courts...

Theft

David Christian Damms, 41, of Friars Gate, Boston. At Tattershall, stole cash to the value of £500 belonging to the Jet Ski Centre, Tattershall County Park. Discharged conditionally for two years, £500 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Motoring

Tyronne Mark Howe, 35, of Lime Close, Old Leake. At Tattershall, drove on the Market Place while disqualified from driving; used a vehicle without insurance. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Mateusz Jasnos, 32, of Sandholme Lane, Kirton. Speeding at Swineshead in Boston. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Deividas Makurovas, 25, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Sleaford Road, without insurance. Discharged absolutely.

Marie Hardy, 37, of Low Road, Croft. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £91 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Andrew Taylor, 73, of Church Close, Wrangle. At Boston, used a vehicle on High Street, without insurance. £233 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Luke Roger Courtney, 26, of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. At Boston, used a vehicle on Broadfield Lane without insurance. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months; at Boston, drove without a licence. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Drink-driving

Mindaugas Pranevicius, 33, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Spilsby Road, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £315 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Gintaras Gvildys, 38, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, was in charge of a motorvehicle on Fenside Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs, licence endorsed with 10 points.

Assault

Kenneth Dominic Maidens, 41, of Ralphs Lane, Frampton. At Spalding, assaulted another by beating him. Community order made, to include 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £620 costs.

Mobile

William David Hart, 33, of Church End, Fleet. At Boston, drove on Queen Street, while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to exceptional circumstances, £150 fine, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.