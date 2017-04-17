COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest results from cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court...

Failure to supply

Shane Graham Hamilton, 32, of Low Road, Friskney. At Lincoln, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an offence into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for one charge of harassment and two criminal damage charges. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, £85 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 12 months, suspended sentence order extended by one month following breach.

Harassment

Perry Sean Ryan Watson, 26, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that he repeatedly called, sent text messages and turned up unannounced at her address, this contact was unwanted; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a pane of glass to the value unknown belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, without lawful excuse, threatened another that he would break a window belonging to her, intending that they would fear the threat would be carried out; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a car tyre to the value unknown belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a vehicle windscreen to the value unknown belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; conviction of a further offence while a community order for an offence of assault by beating was in force. Community order made, to include participation in a Building Better Relationships programme for 29 days and rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, restraining order made, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £200 compensation, £100 compensation, £100 compensation.

Motoring

Sarah Watkin, 49, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Punchbowl Lane while disqualified from driving. Discharged from driving for 18 months, £20 fine, disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Theft

Lawrence Martin Epton, 47, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £250 belonging to another. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Tomasz Wypych, 25, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, without the consent of the owner, or other lawful authority, took a conveyance, namely a BMW, for the use of himself or another; at Boston, drove on Charles Street without a licence; drove without insurance. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £40 fine, £120 fine, disqualified from driving for six months.

Luke Newark, 34, of Boston Road, Sibsey. At Boston, stole clothing to the value of £200 belonging to Marks and Spencer. £200 fine, £200 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Magdelana Szubaniak, 35, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Carlton Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £115 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Assault

Elliot Goldsmith, 19, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Kirton, assaulted another. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Christine Garner, 44, of Spilsby Road, New Leake. At Spilsby, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £200 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 42 days.

Andzej Kalistratov, 41, of Bluebell Walk, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.