COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Ivo Koleda, 23, of Orchard Grove, Boston. At Boston, permitted another to use a motor vehicle on Saundergate Lane without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Tadas Kucinskas, 42, of Fieldfare Croft, Boston. Speeding on the B1183 Horncastle Road, in Boston. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Armins Meduneckis, 52, of Kingston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Speeding on the B1183 Horncastle Road. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Viktorija Rubnikovica, 25, of Orchard Grove, Boston. Drove on Saundergate Lane without due care and attention; drove without insurance. £220 fine £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Steven Warth, 49, of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, in New York. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Drink-driving

Justin Richard Baldwin, 24, of Marian Road, Boston. A Kirton, drove on London Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without a licence; drove without insurance. Two £135 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Jon Peter Rayner, 32, of Grizedale Close, Grantham. At Bicker, drove on the A52, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 mirgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £95 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Criminal damage

Julia Kaczarek, 24, of Pump Square, Boston. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a large glass window pane to the value of £1,080 belonging to The Cutting Corner intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged or destroyed; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a lower glass panel in the entrance door of Bargain Buys to the value of £100 intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £1,080 compensation, £85 costs. £100 compensation.

Weapon

Michael Edward Bray, 51, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Westfield Avenue, Boston, without the authority of the Secretary of State, had possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely pepper spray. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, pepperspray to be forfeited and destroyed.

trespass

Aaron Booth, 18, of Brunts Lane, East Bridgford. At Boston, trespassed upon the lines of a railway company, namely Network Rail, at Eastville. £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Tom Harold Bower, 19, of Beck Bank, Gosberton Clough. Twice at Boston, together with other persons numbering five or more trespassed by entering or being upon land at Eastville during the daytime in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies; twice at Boston, trespassed upon the lines of a railway company, namely Network Rail, at Eastvile; at Wrangle, without lawful excuse damaged a metal gate to the value unknown belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £145 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, motorvehicle to be forfeited and destroyed, £145 fine, £380 compensation, two further £290 fines, £58 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Charles Jordan Evans, 20, of Liberty Park, Western Downs. At Boston, trespassed upon the lines of a railway company, namely Network Rail at Eastville. £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Edward Henry Gaskin, 28, of Travellers Rest, Grantham. At Boston, together with other persons numbering five or more, trespassed by entering or being upon land at Eastville during the daytime in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies; At Boston, trespassed upon the lines of a railway company, namely Network Rail at Eastville; at Wrangle, without lawful excuse, damaged a motor vehicle to a value unknown, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £300 compensation, two £175 fines, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs.