COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Boston Magistrates' Courts

Failure to reply

Sergejs Susorovs, 26, of Edwin Street, Boston. Two charges of at Boston, being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Pulvertoft Lane an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonably required to do so, failed to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable or within 24 hours of the accident; at Boston, drove on Pulvertoft Lane without a licence; used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for four months.

Motoring

David Matthew Dunster, 36, of Church View, Woodhouse. Speeding on Sleaford Road, Boston. No totting disqualification, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ronald Dalton, 65, of Bilberry Close, Red Lodge, Suffolk. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Marcin Godlewski, 38, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Nelson Way without insurance. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Gemma King, 30, of Flinders Way, Cherry Willingham. Speeding on the B1192, Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £244 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Tara Ann North, 44, of Carlyle Avenue, Brighton. Speeding on the B1192, Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £148 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Glen Pearl, 36, of Sheldyke Road, Kirton. Speeding on the A152 Main Road, at Quadring. £118 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Samuel Frank Skerritt, 20, of Nursery Lane, North Wootton. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Warren Richard Smith, 39, of Glen Tramman, Ramsey. Speeding on the A17 Westbound, at Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Christopher Raymond Starkey, 46, of Tilebarn Lane, Low Grounds, Boston. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £575 fine, £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

David Keal, 19, of Porcher Way, Boston. At Boston, drove a mechanically propelled vehicle on West Street without reasonable consideration for other persons using that road. £90 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Theft

Piotr Tomasz Prokopiuk, 34, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston Police Station, stole a mobile phone of unknown value belonging to Lincolnshire Police. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £310 costs.

Statutory Declaration

Aiste Stravinskaite, 28, of Stretham Way, Bourne. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of using a motorvehicle without insurance on John Adams Way in Boston. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Drink-driving

Ligita Kalnina, 49, of Orchard Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Trinity Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35).£265 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Piotr Figura, 37, of Union Place, Boston. At Boston, drove a motor vehicle on Fountain Lane after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £280 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Words/Behaviour

Jody-Lee Veron McCulloch, 30, of Cotton Road, Boston. At Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.