COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Skegness Magistrates’ Courts...

Trespass and theft

Costel Alexandru Ion, 20, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, having entered as a trespasser a dwelling on Hartley Street, stole therein an LG Mobile Phone, a Dell laptop, a Sekonda watch and earrings of a value unknown. Committed to detention in a youth offender institute for 26 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Fishing without a licence

Craig Brooks, 37, of Saxon Street, Burton on Trent. At Wyberton, fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs.

Joshua Alex Gilson, 19, of Whitechapel Street, Nottingham. At Westwood Lakes, Wyberton, fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs.

Arturs Pacejs, 25, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge, £127 costs.

Assault

Vasilijs Penkovs, 41, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 15 days and 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £400 costs.

Motoring

Lyndn Nathaniel Gilbert, 27, of Main Road, Stickney. At Stickney, used a vehicle on the A16 without insurance; at Boston, used a vehicle on Redstone Road, without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Modestas Katinas, 30, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Fenside Road, without insurance; drove without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Mantas Kavaliauskas, 26, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Jacob Mizio, age not stated, of Stonegate, Spalding. At Boston, drove on Sibsey Road, without due care and attention; drove without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £310 fine, £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Gordon Joseph Russell, 70, of Bartol Crescent, Boston. At Boston, drove on Sleaford Road, without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Liam Wilson, 27, of Pettit Way, Boston. At Boston, drove on Kingsway while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Romans Karpacovs, 23, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Tunnard Street, while disqualified from driving. Community order made, to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for six months.

Anita Joanne Furnell, 45, of Church Road, Wigtoft. At Kirton, used a vehicle on Boston Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Gatis Leistmanis, 41, of Sleaford Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 at Haltoft End, Boston. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Piotr Tomasz Prokopiuk, 34, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Church Road, while not wearing an adult belt. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge.

Heather Elizabeth Dianna Smith, 51, of St Mary’s Way, Old Leake. Speeding on the A52 at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Rysazrd Brzezinski, 58, of Tower Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Gary Coffield, 57, of South Ordnance Road, Enfield. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road at Wildmore. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Lee Dodd, 46, of Camberwell Drive, Ashton-Under-Lyne. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Aqyn James Lee Ferdinandus, 36, of Laceby Street, Lincoln. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road at Wildmore. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Luke Gale, 44, of Church End, Wrangle. At Wrangle, used a vehicle on the A52 without insurance. £461 fine, £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Dawn Angela Gayle, 53, of Raymede Drive, Nottingham. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Stephen John James, 72, of Church Street, Cheddar. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £738 fine, £73 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Saulius Kazlauskis, 21, of Oxford Street, Grantham. At Boston, used a vehicle on Sleaford Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Rimantas Kulboka, 30, of Kingston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Speeding on the A52 at Dembleby. £110 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lawrence McLaughlin, 61, of Otter Park, Strathfoyle. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £110 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Izabela Nitecka, 32, of Punchbowl, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Antonia Sawyer, 26, of West End, Spilsby. Speeding on the A16 at Stickney Fenside. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Failure to give information

Evaldas Lembinskas, 31, of Melbourne Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six points.

Olga Briede, 41, of Oxford Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Ionut Negrut, 28, of Haven Meadows, Boston. Three times, at Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Drunk and disorderly

Adrian Michael Delaney, 35, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Lincoln City Bus Station, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; at Lincoln, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings by Lincolnshire Police. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Registered trademark

Zanyer Faqi, 38, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Central Food and Wine, West Street, Boston, had possession, custody or control in the course of business, packets of cigarettes which bore a sign identical or likely to be mistaken for registered trademark Mayfair; at Central Food and Wine, had possession, custody or control of packets of hand rolling tobacco, which bore a sign identical or likely to be mistaken for registered trademark Golden Virginia; at Central Food Wine, was knowingly concerned in harbouring certain goods, namely 9,580 cigarettes and 150g of hand rolling tobacco, with respect to the importation of which a prohibition or restriction was for the time being in force with intent to defraud Her Majesty of any duty payable on the goods. £125 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £400 costs, cigarettes to be forfeit and destroyed, £125 fine, handrolling tobacco to be forfeit and destroyed.

Salam Omar, 36, of Millwood Close, Leicester. At Central Food and Wine, West Street, Boston, had possession, custody or control in the course of business, packets of cigarettes which bore a sign identical or likely to be mistaken for registered trademark Mayfair; at Central Food and Wine, had possession, custody or control of packets of hand rolling tobacco, which bore a sign identical or likely to be mistaken for registered trademark Golden Virginia; at Central Food Wine, was knowingly concerned in harbouring certain goods, namely 9,580 cigarettes and 150g of hand rolling tobacco, with respect to the importation of which a prohibition or restriction was for the time being in force with intent to defraud Her Majesty of any duty payable on the goods; at Central Food and Wine, being a distributor, in failing to act with due care in order to help ensure compliance with the applicable safety requirements possessed for supply a product, namely packets of Pect cigarettes, which he knew, or should have presumed, on the basis of information in his possession and as a professional was a dangerous product. Two £340 fines and £133 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £800 costs, cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco and PECT cigarettes forfeit and destroyed.