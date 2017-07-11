COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Words/Behaviour

Ricards Gudovskis, 20, of no fixed abode. At Trinity Street, Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Failure to supply

Nikolay Dimitrov Gergov, 44, of London Road, Boston. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community order made to include 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Marzena Karolak, 43, of Florin Drive, Boston. At the A16, Surfleet, in Spalding, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community order made, to include 60 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Assaulted

David Keal, 19, of Porcher Way, Boston. At McDonald’s, in Queen Street, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £220 compensation, £85 costs.

Theft

Danielle Marie Nuttell, 31, of Irby Street, Boston. At High Street, Grantham, stole perfume and aftershave to the value of £946.50, belonging to Boots; at Boston, stole a Radleys Handbag, to the value of £199.99 belonging to Oldrids, Boston; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made by Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court for two offences of theft. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for nine months, to include an exclusion requirement not to enter retail premises except B&M and Iceland, in Boston, to last nine months; £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Fraud

Aarron Steven Gardner, 24, of South Terrace, Boston. At Cash Generator, on High Street, Boston, committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely sold a computer game claiming to be the owner, intending to make a gain, namely cash, for himself; at an unknown location, stole a remote control and video game of a value unknown belonging to another. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £10 compensation, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Valdas Subacius, 25, of Freiston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, drove on London Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order made, to include 120 hours’ unpaid work over 12 months, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Aleksandr Darcanov, 34, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston. At Boston, was in charge of a motorvehicle on a lane leading off Norfolk Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath equalled 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). No totting up disqualification due to exceptional hardship; £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £620 costs, licence endorsed with 10 points.

Motoring

Bradley Robert Oates, 30, of Chapel Road, Old Leake. At Bridge End Road, Grantham, drove a vehicle without due care and attention; drove while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days; £115 victim surcharge; £85 costs; disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Irmina Alicja Kozlowska, 41, of Park Avenue, Sutterton. At Sutterton, used a motor vehicle on Park Avenue without insurance; at Suterton, drove on Park Avenue, without a licence; drove without an MOT; at Sutterton, ued a vehicle on Park Avenue when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front nearside wheel of the vehicle were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Valdemaras Palaima, 33, of High Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Graham Taplin, 51, of The Readings, Harlow, Essex. Speeding on a restricted road at Bunkers Hill. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Vasile Banu, 48, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Jan Burzycki, 59, of Three Spires Avenue, Coventry. At Boston, drove on High Street, without a licence. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Henry Gaskin, 72, of Station Approach, Kirton in Lindsey. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at New York in Wildmore. £145 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Lyndn Nathaniel Gilbert, 27, of Main Road, Stickney. At Boston, used a vehicle on West Street without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Anna Holas, 36, of Horace Street, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Charles Leslie Johnson, 61, of Linsdale Close, Nottingham. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Nicolae Macau, 37, of High Street, Kirton. At Boston, drove on Lister Way, without a licence. £220 fined, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

David Medlow, 53, of Lucks Lane, Buckden. Speeding on the B1183 Horncastle Road, Boston. £145 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Victor Netiosov, 27, of Shaw Lane, Old Leake, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Skirbeck Road, without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Liam Nichols, 32, of Eudyke Road, Friskney. Speeding on the A52 Haltoft End at Boston. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Damien Packer, 31, of Larkspur Court, Dereham. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £145 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Emma Louise Partner, 42, of Quilters Straight, Basildon. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £170 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Barry Pearson, 72, of Horbling Lane, Stickney. At Horncastle, without reasonable excuse, drove on Lincoln Road, while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child under the age of three years who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with regulations. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Marcin Waldermar Pelyna, 31, of Juniper Way, Sleaford. At Boston, used a vehicle on West Street, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Daniel Sarmiento, 36, of Shaw Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Sleaford Road, without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Heather Elizabeth Dianna Smith, 51, of St Mary’s Way, Old Leake. At Freiston, used a vehicle on Church Road, without insurance. £180 fined, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ashley Christian Surfleet, 24, of Four Seasons Close, Dunholme. Speeding at Bunkers Hill. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Mihails Volkov, 29, at Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on John Adams Way without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Anthony Carl Wainwright, 31, of Willingham Gardens, Sheffield. Speeding on the A17 westbound at Swineshead Bridge. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Sara Jane Wells, 47, of Flint Close, Luton. Speeding on the A17 westbound at Swineshead Bridge. £116 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Drug-driving

Robert Roy Brewster, 35, of Norfolk Place, Boston. At Boston, drove on Woodville Road, Boston, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in blood equalled 16 microgrammes per litre (legal limit 10); at Boston, drove on Woodville Road, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood equalled 800 microgrammes per litre (legal limit 50). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 15 months.