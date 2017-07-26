COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Skegness Magistrates’ Courts...

Drink-driving

Vidas Arniulis, 32, of Friar Way, Boston. At Boston, drove on Lister Way after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Drug-driving

Jakub Wiktor-Wierzbicki, 24, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Tawney Street, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in his blood was not less than 2.2 micrograms per litre of blood (legal limit 2); drove without a licence, used a vehicle without insurance; at Robin Hood Car Park, Tawney Street, had possession of a quantity of cannabis; at Robin Hood Car Park had possession of an unknown quantity of amphetamine; at Boston, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to Boston magistrates’ Court. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £250 fine; cannabis and amphetamine to be forfeit and destroyed.

Theft

Garry Michael Tutty, 37, of Hawthorn Road, Old Leake. At Co-Op, Wide Bargate, Boston, stole deodorant and baby milk, to the value of £37.50; at Skegness, stole a doorbell, to the value of £6.99, belonging to Lidl; proceedings considered the making of a criminal behaviour order for 25 offences of theft and three of possession of drugs; failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from a period of imprisonment in that further offences were committed; at Boston, stole meat to the value of £16 belonging to Iceland Store; at Boston, stole razor blades to the value of £95.98 belonging to Boots. £37.50 compensation, community order made, to include drug rehabilitation for 12 months, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge; criminal behaviour order made for two years to include engaging with drug treatment agency and requirement not to enter any retail premises in Boston or Skegness, except for specified stores outlined by magistrates; £20 fine, £16 compensation, £95.98 compensation.

Petre Mitroi, 46, of no fixed abode. At Tesco, Westbridge Road, Wyberton, stole meat and fish to a total value of £43.45. Discharged conditionally for two months, £20 victim surcharge.

Costica Muntenu, 18, of Glenpark Road, Birmingham. At F. Hinds Jewellers, Strait Bargate, Boston, jointly stole a diamond necklace to a value of £999 and a gold bracelet to a value of £399; at Skipton, in North Yorkshire, stole three BLT sandwiches and a multipack of Redbull belonging to Co-Operative Stores; at Harrogate, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £700 compensation.

Failure to comply

Joshua Leafe, 24, of Princess Anne Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £200 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Motoring

Lilija Stupina, 46, of Cotton Road, Boston. At Sutterton, drove on the A16 without due care and attention. £170 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £135 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Ionut Boby Dascaliuc, 23, of Witham Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Market Place, when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone. £58 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

breach of order

Tomasz Adam Hober, 45, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, without reasonable excuse contacted someone and went to an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for two offences of beating. Committed to prison for an overall length of 21 weeks - including implementation of suspended sentence of imprisonment which had been suspended for one year, £115 victim surcharge.

Case re-opened

Ricards Mitrosvkis, 26, of Tooley Street, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction for the offences of using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving without a licence. Case re-opened, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.