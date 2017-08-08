COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Drink-driving

Arnestas Ubartas, 36, of Montagu Close, Swaffham. At Kirton, drove on Edinburgh Drive after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Romas Vasiliauskas, 51, of Shaw Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Oxford Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £190 fine, £30 victim services, £85 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Rafal Wladyslaw Musialek, 42, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Norfolk Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 137 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove while holding a mobile telephone. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for two years, to include supervision for two years and 250 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Jason Wellbelove, 53, of Ingledew Close, Heckington. At Sutterton, drove on Park Avenue after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order made, to include six months alcohol treatment requirement, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Mindaugas Gadisauskas, 28, of Crabtree, Paston. At Boston, drove on Welland Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, used a vehicle on Welland Road without insurance; drove without a licence; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years, £100 fine.

Assault

Tomas Buckus, 31, of Ward Crescent, Fishtoft. At Ward Crescent, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Wayne Newton-Haw, 38, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence made for two offences of assault and criminal damage. Committed to prison for an overall length of 36 weeks, £500 compensation.

Failure to comply

Sheron Marley, 53, of Tarry Hill, Swineshead. At Swineshead, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Sylwia Neuman, 27, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a avehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Rees Ivan Wood, 39, of Bull Drove, Wrangle. At West Parade, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of a the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £350 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Stephen Douglas Beardon, 22, of New Road, Sutton Bridge. At Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £360 fine, £36 victim surcharge, £300 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Kacper Grzelak, 22, of Witham Bank West, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order for the original offence of driving on the A16 dangerously; at Boston, having entered as a trespasser a barn on Great Fen Road, stole therein a gazebo and numerous gardening tools of a value unknown; at Boston, having entered as a trespasser a building on Sleaford Road, stole therein documents and a pair of glasses; at Boston, stole one police traffic sign of a value unknown belonging to Lincolnshire Police. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days and 180 hours’ unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Sexual offences

Christopher Bewick, 36, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, being a relevant offender within terms of the Sexual Offences Act and subject to a notification order, failed without reasonable excuse to comply in that he moved addresses without notifying police within the required timescale. Community order made, to include alcohol treatment for six months and rehabilitation activity for up to 20 days, £100 fine, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

David Brian Brocklesby, 29, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Frampton Place, Boston, having entered as a trespasser a detached garage, stole therein a collection of tools of a value unknown; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for a period of six months for theft; conviction of an offence while a community order made by Boston Magistrates’ Court for an offence of Taking Without Consent was in force. Community order made, to include drug rehabilitation for six months and rehabilitation activity for up to 15 days, £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Daniel John Millar, 27, of c/o Hardwick Estate, Kirton. At Boston, stole mens toiletries to the value of £15.70 belonging to Wilkinson, in Pescod Square; at Boston, stole four jars of coffee to the value of £17.96 belonging to B&M Bargains, in Lawrence lane; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for six months for two offences of theft from shop. Committed to prison for an overall length of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, £15.70 compensation, £15.96 compensation.

Motoring

Steve Powis, 40, of Bolton Road, Chessington. Speeding on the B1183 Horncastle Road, at Boston. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ernests Briedis, 26, of Tower Road, Boston. Speeding on Cross O’Cliff Hill, at Lincoln. £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Alan Ambrose Elston, 59, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. Speeding on the A52 Bridge End at Horbling. £220 fine ,£30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Nina Fossett, 30, of Occupation Lane, New Bolingbroke. Speeding on the A16 Southbound, at Stickney. £35 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £35 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Zak Luciano Holland, 30, of Witham Town, Boston. Speeding on the A15 Sleaford Road, between Blankney and Harmston. £46 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £46 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Evardas Kazlauskas, 35, of George Pope Road, Norwich. Speeding on the A152 Main Road at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Steven Kenneth Hubbard, 55, of River Lane, Anwick. Speeding on the A17 Westbound at Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Fabio Nuncio, 25, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on the A16, Algakirk, without due care and attention. £300 fine, £30 victim surchagre, £85 costs, licence endorsed with nine points.

Dobromir Shutov, 25, of Putnoe Lane, Bedford. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Amy Storr, 25, of Woodville Gardens West, Boston. Speeding on the A15 Sleaford Road at Bracebridge Heath. £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Drunk and disorderly

Michael Peter Patton, 27, c/o Penny Gardens, Kirton. At Kirton, in Station Road, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following released from a period of imprisonment in that he failed to maintain contact with his offender manager. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, detained in the courthouse due to detention being deemed served by time already spent in custody, no action taken on breach.

Behaviour

Russell James Newark, 30, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Gipsey Bridge, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for two years for an offence of assault by beating. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.