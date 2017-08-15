COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Duncan David Thomas, 22, of Main Road, Wrangle. Speeding on the A16 at Crowland, between the junctions with B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Marcin Winkszno, 25, of Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, used on Sleaford Road, a vehicle without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Robert Andrew Wood, 25, of Drury Lane, Bicker. Speeding on the A16 at Crowland. £165 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Dion Anderson, 38, of Lowfields Road, Benington. Speeding on the A52 Wainfleet Road, Freiston. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Colin Blades, 54, of The Crescent, Rudyard. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Liam Peter Britton, 37, of St Nicholas Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Lister Way without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Lewis Brooks, 29, of Oxford Gardens, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Partney. £350 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Marius Cesnulevicius, 32, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Bartol Crescent without licence. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ian Clappison, of Martins Close, Barrow upon Humber. Speeding on the A17 Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Vichentie Darius Iancu, 29, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Sleaford Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Karolis Bielauskas, 27, of Albert Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on John Adams Way while disqualified from driving. Community order made to include a maximum of 20 days rehabilitation activity and 200 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Wayne Hillary, 46, of Mons Road, Lincoln. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, in New York. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Robert Gordon Rhodes, 53, of Park gate, Strensall. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £460 fines, £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Amy Lorraine Burchett, 21, of Westwood Drive, Bourne. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Neal Evans, 71, of Wainfleet Road, Old Leake. Speeding on the A16 at Pinchbeck. £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Iancu-Vasile Iancu, 29, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, drove on Horncastle Road, without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £44 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Vladislav Simeonov Pantov, 27, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Peck Avenue, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Failure to comply

Antanas Uramas, 52, of Windsor Terrace, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Marek Lesiak, 32, of Florin Drive, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Henryk Golan, 57, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Theft

Zoe Dawes, 37, at Wyberton Low Road, Boston. Twice at Boston, stole £25 cash belonging to another; Twice at Boston, stole £22.50 cash belonging to another. Community order made, to include 70 hours’ unpaid work, £25 compensation, £85 costs, £95 compensation.

Miroslaw Wyrzykowski, 54, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Skirbeck Road, Boston, stole two bottles of wine to the value of £14.78, belonging to Lincolnshire Co-op. Discharged, conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge; £85 costs.

Santas Silevicius, 27, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, stole dog food to the value of £44.98 belonging to Pets at Home. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Anthony Ian Cottingham, 27, of St Leodegar’s Close, Wyberton. At Boston, stole two bottles of Grey Goose vodka, to the value £79.94 belonging to Asda; at Asda, was arrested as being a person released on bail with a condition not to enter any retail premises in the Borough of Boston except Tesco and Parkside Surgery; at Boston, stole bacon to the value of £50, belonging to Iceland; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of theft from shop; commission of an offence while a community order made for three offences of theft. Committed to prison for an overal length of eight weeks suspended for one year, to include supervision for 12 months, drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, a maximum of 20 days rehabilitation activity, £50 compensation, £115 victim surcharge.

Drunk and disorderly

Carl William Pagden, 50, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Boston, on Corner Close, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; commisssion of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months imposed for an offence of drunk and disorderly. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Antanaz Galdifas, 40, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, on West Street, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Possession

Remigiusz Stefanski, 20, of Pode Lane, Old Leake. At Spalding, had possession of a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B; at Spalding, had possession of a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B; at Spalding, drove a vehicle on Clay Lake while the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood equalled 4.9 micrograms per litre of blood (legal limit 2); at Spalding, drove on Clay Lake while the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Amphetamine, in blood equalled 276 micrograms per litre of blood (legal limit 250). £165 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £250 fine, disqualified from driving for 14 months, all drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Charlene Lee Johnson, 39, of Windsor Crescent, Boston. At South Terrace, Boston, had possession of a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, quantity of amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Assault

Asa-Jai Farr, 20, of Hawthorn Road, Old Leake. At Blue Street, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order made, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Anatolijus Subocius, 31, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Red Lion Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Red Lion Street, Boston, used a vehicle without insurance; drove without a licence. Two £250 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Cristian Stefan Nicola, 22, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Red Lion Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); used a vehicle without insurance. £340 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Lauris Belickis, 33, of Linwood Road, Birmingham. At Boston, drove on Carlton Road, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Carlton Road Primary School obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty; at Boston, drove a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle, dangerously on a public place, namely Carlton Road Primary School Grounds. Committed to prison for an overall length of four months, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge.

Statutory Declaration

Alexandru Ciupac, 29, of Ward Crescent, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following an offence of failing to provide the information of the driver of a motor vehicle. Statutory declaration made and case reopened and adjourned for trial.

Katarzyna Szponar, 27, of Fydell Street, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following an offence of failing to provide the information of the driver of a motor vehicle. Statutory declaration made and case reopened and adjourned for trial.