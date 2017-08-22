COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Reuben James Kench, 26, of Becks Green Lane, Ilketshall St Andrew, Suffolk. At Swineshead, used a vehicle on the A17, without insurance. No totting disqualification because of mitigating circumstances that he would lose employment and tied accomodation, £285 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Simon Khan, 43, of Stafford Close, Lang Farm, Daventry. Speeding on the A52 at Haltoft End, Boston. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances including that he would lose business and home and be unable to transport son to school, £192 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Matthew Rowberry, 44, of Ingham Road, Coningsby. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

George Alfred Liggins, 80, of Sandown Road, Glenfield. Speeding on the A52 at Haltoft End. £60 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Niul Brereton, 37, of Goshawk Way, Tattershall. Speeding on the A17 Westbound at Swineshead. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Kara Louise Gibling, 35, of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck. Speeding on Sleaford Road, Boston. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Martin Thomas Peers, 33, of Victoria Road, Trusthorpe. At Stickney, used a vehicle on the A16 without insurance. No totting disqualification due exceptional hardship including that he would lose his job and income and would not be able to look after his grandparents or daughter, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Anderson, 40, of Middlegate Road West, Frampton. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Marcin Anterski, 31, of Orchard Grove, Boston. Speeding on Cross O’Cliff Hill, at Lincoln. £115 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Brad Dunford, 19, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, drove on Toot Lane without a licence; at Boston used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Omar Ali Fariq, 39, of Lawson Road, Norwich. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge; £85 costs; licence endorsed with three points.

Ignas Gintauskas, 22, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. Speeding on West Marsh Road, Spalding. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Matthew Thomas Harrison, 41, of Burlington Road, Skegness. Speeding on Fodder Dyke Bank, at Midville. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Alex Hiley, 32, of Chauntry Road, Alford. Speeding on Fodder Ryke Bank, at Midville. £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Rebwar Kadri, 25, of Naseby Close, Westwood. At Boston, used a vehicle on Trinity Street without insurance. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Sheila Keeble, 77, of Bussey Road, Norwich. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £220, fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Charlene Middlebrook, 29, of Park Lane, Freiston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Assault

Andrew James Ward, 39, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Zane Zukovska, 30, of St Thomas Road, Spalding. At Spalding, stole various items of a value unknown belonging to B&M; at Boston, wilfully obstructed a PC Hanson, a constable in the execution of his duty.

Michael James Shailes, 26, of Lincoln Lane, Holbeach. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for six months, £30 victim surcharge, £310 costs.

Paul Raymond Teft, 54, of Freiston Road, Boston. At the Moon Under Water, on High Street, Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Skirbeck Road, Boston, stole two watches to the value of £250. Restraining order made, £200 fine, £50 youcompensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Failure to comply

Licinio Manuel Sousa Pires, 54, of Sleaford Road, Boston. Three charges of failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence at Lincoln. He was given a £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months.