COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Statutory declaration

Lukas’z Wierzbinski, 36, of Nicholas Road, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give the information of the driver of a motor vehicle. Statutory declaration made, case reopened and adjourned to a later date at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Possession

Tracey Ann Batey, 48, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, had possession of a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Blade

Arturs Potapkins, 30, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Boston, had a kitchen knife without good reason or lawful authority in High Street; commission of a further offence while subject to a two year conditional discharge. Community order made to include alcohol abstinence for 60 days, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days, £200 fine, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Theft

Paul James Mason, 37, of Lavender Close, Sleaford. At Sleaford Road, Boston, stole a fragrance item, to the value of £35, belonging to Asda; at Southgate, Sleaford, stole sweets to the value of £10 belonging to WH Smith; at Eastgate, Sleaford, had without good reason or lawful authority, a lock knife; at Southgate, Sleaford, stole a pedal cycle to a value unknown belonging to another. Committed to prison for a total of six months, suspended for a year, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Luke Newark, 34, of Pinfold Lane, Fishtoft. At Marks and Spencer, Market Place, Boston, stole eight men’s jackets to the value of £472; at Marks and Spencer, stole 12 ladies’ tops to the value of £250; at Marks and Spencer stole 20 ladies’ tops to the value £350; at Marks and Spencer stole 15 ladies’ tops to the value of £300; at Marks and Spencer stole ladies’ tops to the value of £300; at Marks and Spencer stole 15 ladies tops to the value of £300; at Marks and Spencer stole 15 ladies tops to a value of £300 at Marks and Spencer stole 12 ladies tops to the value of £250; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for theft from Iceland. Committed to prison for an overall length of six months, £115 victim surcharge.

Amit Sharma, 37, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Skegness Probation Office, on North Parade, stole cash to the value of £800 belonging to another; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for nine months for the offence of making off without payment, four offences of theft and failure to surrender after being released on bail. Committed to prison for an overall length of 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include 12 months supervision, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, £650 compensation.

Mihail Dovidaits, 29, of no fixed abode. At Heron Food Store 26A, Wide Bargate, Boston, stole meat to the value of £11.67. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stolen goods

Joanna Calcada, 40, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Boston, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a bank card, or dishonestly arranged to do so, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; at Boston, stole £19.96 belonging to another; at Boston, stole £20.10, belonging to another; at Boston, had possession of a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B. Detained in the courthouse because detention was deemed served by reason of time already spend in custody, £19.96 compensation, £20.10 compensation, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Case reopened

Laurentiu Mihai Dinu, 30, of Horace Street, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of using a motorvehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance. Case reopened and sentence set aside, new sentence of £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Cameron Thomson, 51, of Wilkieston, Kirknewton. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give information of the driver of a motor vehicle; original offence withdrawn in favour of speeding on the A17 Westbound at Swineshead Bridge. £80 fine, £20 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Andzej Jancevskij, 37, of Davidson Drive, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give the information of the driver of a motorvehicle. Case reopened, sentence set aside and licence endorsement removed, new sentence of £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Motoring

Christine Morrow, 61, of Lakeside Avenue, Thamesmead. Speeding on the A16 Main Road, at Stickney. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Cristina Warrant, 37, of Spayne Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 Main Road, at Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Graham Marshall, age not stated, of Hagworthingham, Sausthorpe. At Boston, being a person to whom a licence for motor vehicle was issued upon receipt of a cheque which was subsequently dishonoured, failed to deliver up the licence when required to do so. £200 fine, £122 vehicle excise back duty of £122.50.

Rolandas Jerumbauskas, 34, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, used a motorvehicle on London Road without insurance; drove without a licence. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship because the defendant would lose his job and family accommodation and would not be able to take his child to QMC for necessary treatment, £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge; £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

David Morris, 39, of Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Hargate. Speeding on the B1192, Langrick Road, New York. £530 fine, £53 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 days.

Andrew Nicholas Ayre, 30, of Robin Hoods Walk, Boston. At Boston, drove on Tollfield Road, without due care and attention. £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Failure to comply

Andrew Hughes, 29, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by acting in an unacceptable manner during a telephone call with the Probation Service. Order to continue, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Marius Andi Ilna, 25, of Sleaford Road, Boston. Twice, at West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points, disqualified from driving for six months.

Assault

Jamie Andrew Bird, 31, of Blue Street, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, with intent to cause two others harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. Community order made, to include rehabilitation for a maximum of 20 days, restraining order made, £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

William James McEvoy, 35, of Fold Hill, Friskney. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, with intent to cause two others harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; commission of an offence while a community order made for the offences of assaulting a PC, aggravated taking without consent and excess alcohol are in force. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to include supervision for 12 months, 250 hours’ unpaid work, £50 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Gary Bailey, 56, of Tooley Lane, Wrangle. At Southview Caravan Park, in Skegness, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged absolutely.

Failure to supply

Peter Munns, 57, of Prince Avenue, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed and offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community order made, to include 70 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Drink-driving

Emma Clare Short, 44, of High Street, Docking. At High Street, Donington, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £949 fine, £94 victim surcharge, £150 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.