COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Assault

Jamie Andrew Bird, 31, of Blue Street, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, with intent to cause two others harassment alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity requirement for a maximum of 20 days, restraining order made, £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £150 costs, £50 compensation.

William James McEvoy, 35, of Fold Hill, Friskney. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, with intent to cause two others harassment alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; conviction of an offence while a community order made for the offences of assault PC, aggravated taking without owner’s consent and excess alcohol was in force. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to include supervision of 12 months, 250 hours’ unpaid work, £50 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Gary Bailey, 56, of Tooley Lane, Wrangle. At Burgh Road, Skegness, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged absolutely.

Simon John Morley, 50, of Armwek Street, Falmouth. Two charges that, at Magnet Tavern, South Square, Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court, two £60 fines, two lots of £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £620 costs.

Michael Bernard Ellis, 31, of Alexandria Road, New Toft. At Station Street, Donington, assaulted another by beating them; at Station Street, Donington, without lawful excuse, damaged an iPhone 6 to the value of £300 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 15 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Richard Oliver Sebastian Brailsford, 30, of Geneva Avenue, Lincoln. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged internal doors and locks to the living quarters of Punch Tavern, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, stole a black and white hand bag with contents and iPhone 6 of a value unknown belonging to another; at Boston, stole a CCTV hard-drive viewing box and hard-drive unit belonging to Punch Tavern. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Drink-driving

Emma Clare Short, 44, of High Street, Docking. At High Street, Donington, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £949 fine, £94 victim surcharge, £150 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Mindaugas Vitunskas, 31, of London Road, Wyberton. Drove on London Road, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order made, to include 160 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Amanda Jane Fewkes, 53, of Sandringham Walk, Spalding. At High Street, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Leszek Derda, 48, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Rosegarth Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove while disqualified; drove without insurance; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for the offences of excess alcohol and driving while disqualified. Committed to prison for an overall length of 46 weeks, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 53 months.

Ion-Sorin Vlad, 24, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Boston, drove on John Adams Way, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £350 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Motoring

Andrew Nicholas Ayre, 30, of Robin Hoods Walk, Boston. At Boston, drove on Tollfield Road, without due care and attention. £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Marius Gabriel Iacob, 40, of Hide Close, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1357 Cowbit and B1166 Crowland. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Gayle Cook, 51, of Intwood Road, Cringleford. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship in that the loss of employment would cause financial hardship to himself and daughter and would impact on his elderly mother who relies on him to visit and assist with jobs, £310 fine, £31 victim service, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Lee Baldwin, 42, of Linden Avenue, Little Lever. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Robert Anthony Manning, 63, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorn Hill. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Mark Lovell, 53, of Eastfield Close, Sutterton. Speeding on Fodderdyke Bank, at Midville.£300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Lee Stuart Goodwin, 40, of All Saints Way, West Bromwich. Speeding on the A52, Main Road, Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Theft

Anthony Ian Cottingham, 27, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, stole large bags of Typhoo Tea to the value of £19.98 belonging to B&M Bargains, at Boston; at Boston, stole meat to a value of £51.71, belonging to Asda; at Boston, attempted to steal meat to the value of £42.51 belonging to Asda; at Boston, attempted to steal meat to an unspecified value belonging to Asda; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of theft times six; at The Food Warehouse by Iceland, Boston. Committed to prison for an overall length of 12 weeks, £51.71 compensation, £42.51 compensation.

Lawrence Martin Epton, 47, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At B&M Bargains stole a bottle of wine of a value £5.99; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £5.99.

Blazej Grzelak, 24, of Witham Bank West, Boston. At Boston, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely a barn on Great Fen Road, stole therein a gazebo and numerous gardening accessories. £180 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Harassment

Peter Gordon Stirling, 58, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Between November 1, 2016 and April 27, 2017, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that he attended on numerous occasions a shop on West Street, in Boston and gave that person unwanted gifts, notes and continued unwanted attention. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order made, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drug-driving

Tomas Vilunas, 23, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Carlton Road, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, was 13 microgrammes per litre (legal limit 2). £260 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Failure to provide

Shauna Carol Taylor, 32, of Fortescue Close, Tattershall. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £130 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with 10 points.

Piotr Untermann, 35, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. Twice at West Parade, Linking, having been required failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Possession

Kukta Zygimantas, 22, of Longroyd Place, Beeston. At Red Lion Street, Boston, had without good reason or lawful authority in a public place, a lock knife; at Boston Police Station, had possession of 0.43g of MDMA, a controlled drug of class A. £250 fine, £83 fine £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, lock knife and MDMA forfeited and destroyed.