COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Drink driving

Vitalij Mlynovskis, 22, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton. At St Botolph Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); used a vehicle without insurance; drove while disqualified from driving. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 30 days, 60 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Shane Michael Drury, 24, of Redstone Caravan Site, Redstone Road, Boston. At Sleaford, drove on Lincoln Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order made, to include participation in a drink impaired driver programme for 14 days, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days and 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Artemie Dogari, 24, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Sleaford Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £280 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Marius Kazlauskas, 20, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Marsh lane, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, drove on Marsh Lane while disqualified from driving; at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, to include supervision of 18 months, alcohol abstinence for a period of 90 days, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Andrius Zitkauskas, 28, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Tawney Street, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 4 months.

Criminal damage

Brooke Doe, 23, of Everard Road, Spalding. At Boston, damaged a window to the value of £512.14 belonging to Lincolnshire Partnership NHS intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Everard Road, Tongue End, Spalding, without lawful excuse, damaged a car window to the value of £300 belonging to another; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for three offences of criminal damage; at Everard Road, Spalding, without lawful excuse, damaged a window to the value unknown belonging to another. Committed to prison for an overall length of eight weeks, £120 victim surcharge.

Failure to comply

Stanislaw Szczepan Sujkowski, 62, of Mayflower Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Boston Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend unpaid work appointments without reasonable excuse. Suspended sentence imposed for the offence of excess alcohol varied, to include prison for a term of 10 weeks suspended for 13 months, £75 costs.

Joseph Charles Richards, 40, of Tavernor Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Boston Magistrates’ Court. Order to continue, £100 fine, detained in courthouse - detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Motoring

Michat Jadczak, 33, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Crowland. £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Jason Patrick Carroll, 31, of Hamilton Road, Alford. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £260 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Peter John Betts, 50, of Bull Drove, Wrangle. Speeding on the A1104 at Mablethorpe. £266 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for seven days.

Mark Anthony Ginders, 30, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Broadfield Street without insurance; at Boston, drove without a licence. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Samantha Price, 35, of Lime Close, Old leake. At Boston, used a vehicle on Priory Road without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Marius Skarbalius, 23, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston drove on Lister Way without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Audrius Symalis, 33, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Red Lion Street without insurance. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Jermaine Errol Alcide, 36, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Grantham, used a vehicle on Londonthorpe Lane, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

James Crute, 27, of Church Road, Old Leake. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Emily Jane Dowland, 21, of Johnson Court, Clinton Park, Tattershall. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, Wildmore. £61 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Zeferino De Azevedo, 63, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Carlton Road, without a licence. £91 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Malgorzata Lakomiec, 32, of Florin Drive, Boston. At Leverton, speeding on the A52 Main Road. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances due to exceptional hardship that he would lose his job and house if disqualified and has two children who would lose their home, £116 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Kaspars Trops, 25, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Horace Street without insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Danut Florin Ion, 37, of Argyle Street, Boston. Twice at Boston, on Sleaford Road and Tawney Street, used a vehicle without insurance. Two £250 fines, licence endorsed with six points, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Possession

Pawel Radelczuk, 30, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, had possession of a quantity of cannabis. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, quantity of cannabis to be forfeit and destroyed.

Theft

Nathan John Wilson, 38, of no fixed abode. At Superdrug, in Boston, stole two packs of razors to the value of £50; commission of a further offence while subject to an order of conditional discharge for six months for an offence of theft; At Scooby Doos, Rosegarth Street, Boston, stole tarts to the value of £2; at Scooby Doos, stole packet of tarts to the value of £1; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence. Suspended sentence imposed varied to be one week suspended for 12 months, £25 compensation, £85 costs, £2 compensation, £1 compensation.

Christopher Anthony Parker, 37, of Derby Road, Hinckley. At Oldrids, in Strait Bargate, Boston, stole fragrance and a female garment to the value of £73. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge.

Statutory declaration

Stephen Leslie Canty, 58, of Main Road, Wrangle. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made, case restarted and adjourned to October 13, 2017.

Jamie Garner, 42, of Mill Lane, Gosberton. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give the information of the driver of a motorvehicle. Statutory declaration made and case restarted - £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Sebastian Anthony Taylor, 24, of Willoughby Hills, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle. Statutory declaration made, case restarted and adjourned to October 3.

Assault

David James Brown, 42, of Florin Drive, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £155 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.