COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Failure to comply

Grzegorz Kolanos, 59, of Church Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £345 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

David Padley, 47, of Sherbourne Close, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

John Webster, 45, of Wigtoft, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £150 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Deividas Kuzchovas, 30, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and been required to provide a specimen, or specimens, of breath, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender at court having been released on bail. £333 fine, £100 fine, £33 victim surcharge, £400 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ruta Lerneckiewe, 50, of Hartley Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Jason Victor Charnley, 44, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Motoring

Andrew James Welch, 53, of St Mary’s Way, Old Leake. Three times speeding on the A52 at Leverton. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances in that the court found exceptional hardship that it would affect his job opportunity, ability to care for others and his voluntary work; three £100 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed for three points.

Zapryan Dimitrov Petrov, 39, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on High Street, while using a mobile phone. £60 fine, £20 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for six months.

Edvard Trombacik, 28, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, sued a vehicle on Lincoln Lane without insurance. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Dave Sands, 62, of Lineside Amberhill, Hubberts Bridge; speeding on the A1076 Gayton Road, at Kings Lynn. Speeding on Sleaford Road, in Boston. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances in that the court found exceptional hardship that he would lose his job as a driver, resulting in a loss of his house and inability to pay mortgage, two £84 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Geoffrey Ballam, 63, of Broadgate, Wrangle. At Butterwick, used a vehicle on Benington Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Faye Victoria Lawless, 32, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Skegness, used a vehicle on Roman Bank without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Laurence James Bosworth, 26, of Eaudyke Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Crowland. £166 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Guntars Broks, 51, of Muster Roll Lane, Boston. At Boston, drove on Lister Way without a licence. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Madara Damme, 28, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Paul Durham, 39, of Edward Road, West Bridgford. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Karolis Gudeliunas, 25, of The Old Dairy, Boston. Speeding on the A158 Lowgate Road, in Ashby. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Robert Anthony Harrington, 23, of Christopher Road, Alford. Speeding on Fooderdyke Road, Midville. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Anthony Lozynsky, 24, of Main Road, Stickney. Speeding on Fodderdyke Bank at Midville.£390 fine, £39 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Colin John Lucas, 47, of St George’s Close, Stowmarket. Speeding on the A52 at Leverton. £112 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Carla Mendes, 43, of Brown’s Road, Boston. At Sibsey, drove on the A16 without a licence. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ralph Joseph William Pearson, 45, of Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Mate Pecsi, 23, of St Leodegars Close, of Wyberton. At Wyberton, drove on Parthian Avenue without due care and attention; at Wyberton, used a vehicle on Parthian Avenue, without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. £100 fine, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Brendon George Pulford, 23, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Holland Road at Threekingham. £91 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £25 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Amanda Rayner, 54, of Simpson Close, Chapel St Leonards. Speeding on the A52 at Leverton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Tanya Alicha Smith, 32, of Euclid Street, Swindon. At Gosberton, used a vehicle on the A152 without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew Carl Watkiss, 55, of Field Close, Heckmondwike. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Gheorghe Ilie-Romica, 20, of Tooley Street, Boston. At South End, Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Michael Thomas Smith, 46, of Watt Close, Paston. At Wrangle, Boston, drove on the A52 without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Wyles, 63, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Words/Behaviour

Clifford Roberts, 26, of Old Boston Road, Coningsby. At New York, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £120 fine, £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drunk and disorderly

Floyd Carlon, 22, of Cotton Road, Boston. At Boston, in the Market Place, was guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months. £60 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, no action taken on breach, order to continue.

Casey McDonald, 20, of Main Road, Wrangle. At Boston, in Queen Street, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

Joanna Rita De Oliveira Calcada, 40, of Carver Road, Boston. At B&M Bargains, Lawrence Lane, Boston, stole a jar of Nescafe coffee and a notepad to the total of £7.48 belonging to B&M Bargains. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge.

Shaun Clive Overton, 40, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, stole super glue to the total value of £4; at Boston, damaged UPVC Door to the value of £952.62 belonging to Mayflower Housing Association intnding to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposted upon release from prison; at Heron Food, Wide Bargate, Boston, stole jelly babies to the value of £4.47. £4 compensation, £200 compensation, £4.47 compensation, £85 costs.

Assaulted

Edijs Kovalevskis, 31, of Freiston Road, Boston. At John Adams Way, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Rhys McDonald, 18, of Main Road, Wrangle. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £180 fine, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Aaron Christopher Downes, 26, of Mere Drove, Old Leake. At Burgh le Marsh, assaulted another by beating them; at Burgh le Marsh, without lawful excuse, damaged a mobile phone and garden chair to the value of £45 belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days and 200 hours’ unpaid work, restraining order made, £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £620 costs.