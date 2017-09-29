COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Romualdas Serpetaus, 24, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Sleaford Road, Boston, being the driver of a mechanically propelled vehicle owing to the presence of which on a road an accident occured whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop; at Frampton Place, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include 120 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months, £50 compensation.

Cody Allen, 26, of Beck Road, Suffolk. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

John Cockerill, 40, of Goodes Lane, Syston. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Peter William Epsly, 81, of Keeling Street, North Somercotes. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £475 fine, £47 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Steven Michael Houlden, 28, of Revesby Close, Boston. Speeding on the B1184 Church Road at Old Leake. £290 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Maciej Klimas, 28, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. Speeding on the A151 Main Road, at Whaplode. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Miroslavs Kolosevskis, 30, of Sleaford Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Mark McKenna, 52, of Corlaich Avenue, Glasgow. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £130 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Hayley West, 26, of River View, Barton Upon Humber. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Raymond Hind, 56, of Wainfleet St Mary’s, Skegnes. At Boston, drove on Spilsby Road while disqualified from driving from driving. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for four months.

Marian Firicescu, 45, of Witham Place, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Thorold Street without insurance; drove without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Anita Joanne Furnell, 46, of Church Road, Wigtoft. At Boston, drove on Asperton Road, while disqualified from driving; twice used a motor vehicle without insurance; drove on the A52 at Swineshead, while disqualified from driving. Two £250 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for one year.

Wojciech Ludwik Kosinski, 29, of Castle Square, Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, on High Street, used a motor veicle without insurance; at Boston used a vehicle on High Street, Boston, without a licence. £250 fine, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Danny Bebbington, 32, of Cantwell Road, Plumstead. Speeding on the B1192, Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Dawid Wiktor Flondro, 27, of Bretton Close, Leicester. At Boston, drove on Sleaford Road while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £147 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Jon Paul Mellors, 25, of Longhurst Gardens, Boston. Speeding on the B1183 Horncastle Road, at Boston. £90 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £75 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Christopher Charles Welbourn, 58, of Main Street, Fiskerton. Speeding on Fodderdyke Bank, Midville. £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Failure to comply

Jajay Jackson, 24, of Kingsway, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he, without reasonable excuse, failed to attend a planned unpaid work appointment. Order to continue, varied to include 10 hours’ extra unpaid work (110 hours total), £75 costs.

Adi Bulgariu, 26, of Spring Gardens, Spalding. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community order made, to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Slawomir Darlak, 37, of Redthorne Close, Spalding. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £375 fine, £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualifed from driving for 14 months.

Threatening/abusive words/behaviour

Jason Gary Sheehy, 31, of Ostler Walk, Kirton. At Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment alarm or distress. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

Daniel John Millar, 27, of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. At Aldi, Queen Street, Boston, stole four joints of meat to the approximate value of £30; twice at Specsavers, Wide Bargate, Boston, stole two pairs of sunglasses to the value of £200; at Specsavers, Wide Bargate, Boston, stole a pair of sunglasses to the value of £100, commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for four offences of theft. Committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks sysoebded fir 18 months, £530 compensation.

Santas Silevicius, 27, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, stole babymilk to the value of £20, belonging to Tesco. £190 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Jacek Woloszyk, 45, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, drove on Fydell Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Luke John Revell, 27, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. At Boston, drove on London Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Fraud

Maksims Mustermans, 40, of Allington Garden, Boston. At Boston Police Station, Lincoln Lane, Boston, with intent to deceive had possession of a document closely resembling a licence. £1,000 fine, £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ivan Law, 66, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Wolverhampton BDC with a view to obtaining for himself a benefit, advantage or other payment, namely Employment Support Allowance, dishonestly made a statement or representation which was false, namely failed to declare capital in excess of prescribed limits; At Wolverhampton BDC with a view to obtaining for himself a benefit, advantage or other payment, namely Pension Credit, dishonestly made a statement or representation which was false, namely failed to declare capital in excess of prescribed limits. Community order made, to include an eight week curfew, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Peter Anthony Lake, 35, of Sandygate Crescent, Old Leake. At Lincoln, having been required by to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where exceptional hardship was found where the defendent would be unable to travel to Doncaster to family court hearings regarding custody of children, £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six points..

Statutory Declaration

Mariusz Goc, 30, of Sunningdale Drive, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction of an offence of failing to give the information of the driver of a motor vehicle. Statutory declaration made, case reopened and dealt with again, £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Peter Joseph Sharpe, 58, of Chruch Lane, Winthorpe. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following a conviction for speeding on the A52 at Boston. Statutory declaration made and adjourned to October.

Assault

Heather Fisher, 45, of no fixed abode. At Grand Parade, Skegness, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Boston Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Discharged conditionally for one year, £20 victim surcharge.