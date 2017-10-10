COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Theft

Paul Anthony Hazzard, 38, of Shaw Road, Boston. At Boston, stole a bottle of Vera Wang perfume to the value of £65 belonging to Asda Superstore; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for four offences of theft; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for two offences of theft. Committed to prison for an overall length of 18 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Failure to comply

Magdalena Chablak, 31, of Witham Town, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Vladislav Pointov, 27, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Motoring

Tracy Ann Creevy, 49, of Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £46 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Donna Gordon, 46, of Midland Road, Hyde Park, Leeds. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Emma Hague, 38, of Wollaton Rise, Retford. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Amarendei Liviu Constantin, 38, of London Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Rebecca Claire Marfleet, 44, of St John’s Drive, Clarborough. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Joshua Taylor Mullin, 24, of Rectory Close, Marsden. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at New York. £346 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Keven Adrian Wilkinson, 53, of Charnwood Crescent, Newton. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, in Leverton. £79 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Molly Victoria Booth, 24, of Market Place, Alford. At Charles Street, Wrangle, drove without due care and attention; drove without a licence; drove without insurance. £75 fine, £150 compensation, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months, £75 fine.

Drink-driving

Marek Wronski, 39, of Union Place, Boston. At Union Place, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without a licence; drove without insurance. Two £275 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Drunk and disorderly

Mindaugas Sidlauskas, 37, of no fixed abode. At Red Lion Street, Boston, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, detained in courthouse as detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Assault

Vitalijus Norvilas, 30, of Station Street, Donington. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Words/Behaviour

Viktorija Zabarauskaite, 22, of Tilney Avenue, Boston. At McDonald’s, in Queen Street, Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings at Boston Police Station. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, detained in courthouse due to detention being deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.