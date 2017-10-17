COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Words/behaviour

Viktorija Zabarauskaite, 22, of Tilney Avenue, Boston, At McDonalds, in Queen Street, Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, detained in courthouse as detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Failure to comply

Rosy Jay Bishop, of Bell Lane, Fosdyke. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the information of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Edward Tony Garrington, 20, of North End, Swineshead. At Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the information of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Vladimir Konstantinovs, 35, of Castle Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the information of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Donatas Medzius, 25, of The Old Dairy, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the information of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £85 costs, £66 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six points.

Povilas Vaicikauskas, 25, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the information of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Lana Zeceste, 28, of Pulvertoft Lane, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the information of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Motoring

Vasile Dumitrescu, 28, of St Botolph’s Mews, Boston. At Boston, drove on Tattershall Road, while using a hand-held mobile phone; at Boston, used a vehicle on Tattershall Road without insurance. £100 fine, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Robert Harry James Kent Carter-Surridge, 30. of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. At Boston, drove on Spalding Road and failed to comply with the indication given by a solid white line road marking. £125 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Linas Vinkauskas, 25, of Beverley Road, Kingston Upon Hull. At Boston, used a vehicle on London Road without insurance; at Boston, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty; at Boston, drove without a licence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 31 months.

James Oliver Turrell, 27, of Curtis Drive, Coningsby. At Coningsby, drove on Silver Street, without due care and attention. £141 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Speeding

Jennifer Jones, 45, of Hindley, Wigan. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Arkadiusz Kliczkowski,47, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. Speeding on the A151 Holbeach Road, in Spalding. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Barbara Marshall, 55, of Allenwood, Heads Nook. Speeding on the A17 Station Road. £87 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Arturas Milkintas, 43, of Carlton Road, Boston. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £84 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Arturas Navardauskas, 20, of Church Close, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Wainfleet Road at Haltoft End. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Igors Visemirskis, 51, of Oxford Street, Boston. Speeding on Holbeach Road, Boston. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Oliver Williams, 69, of Errol Street, London. Speeding on the A17 Station Road at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Eric Wilson, 58, of Victoria Street, Littleport. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Nicholas Krajynk, 40, of Wyatt Close, Martin. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, New York. No totting disqualification, mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship found as will affect family and ability to work due to the mobile nature of the job, £600 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Michael Robert Appleton, 46, of Latrobe Street, Droylsden. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Piotr Dabrowski, 41, of Aberdeen Road, London. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Richard Hodder, 48, of Trent Walk, Brough. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, New York School, in Wildmore. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Pawel Mateusz Pleban, 29, of Woodville Gardens East, Boston.Speeding on the A15, at Ashby De La Launde. £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Vasilijs Sidorovs, 39, of Cotton Road, Boston. Speeding on the A151 Main Road at Whaplode. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Case reopened

Argis Putrasevics, 24, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give information. Case reopened and set aside, new result of £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Assault

Borys Batko, 44, of no fixed abode. In the Boston/Spalding area, assaulted three people. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, 200 hours’ unpaid work, restraining order made for the pupose of protecting victims, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Statutory Declaration

Martin Peter Brailsford, 49, of Mayflower Road, Boston. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction of an offence of using a television without a licence made by Workington Magistrates’ Court. Statutory declaration made and case adjourned to December 4.

Theft

Aaron Steven Gardner, 25, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole two pot plants, valued at £15.98 belonging to Aldi; at Boston, stole a plant pot valued at £7.99 belonging to Aldi; at Boston, stole two plant pots valued at £15.98 belonging to Aldi; at Boston, stole two packs of Vanish washing powder valued at £13.98 belonging to B&M; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 18 months; at Boston, stole an Xbox controller and charger to the value of £54.99 belonging to Tesco; at Boston, stole three blocks of cheese to the value of £7.50 belonging to the Co-operative Foodstore; at Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 30 days, £80 fine, £85 victim surcharge.

Vladimir Michailov, 33, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. Twice at Boston, stole coffee to an unknown value belonging to Sam’s Convenience Store. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £42.03 compensation, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Andrew Robert Griggs, 30, of The Old Dairy, Boston. At Boston, drove on Wyberton Low Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Criminal damage

Ludovico Andrade, 44, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Broadfield Lane, Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged four wheel clamps belonging to NSL intending to destroy or damage such propery or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £300 compensation, £85 costs.