COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Theft

Stephen Gordon Lewis Dixon, 40, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, stole food items, to the value of £2.94 belonging to Heron Foods; at Boston, stole a chocolate bar to the value of £1 belonging to Bargain Buys. £40 fine, £2.94 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £40 fine.

Arturs Potapkins, 31, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Boston, stole two joints of meat to the value of £19.98 belonging to Aldi; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for two years for an offence of theft; conviction of an offence while a community order for possessing a bladed article was in force. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Damian Jerzy Zieba, 34, of no ficed abode. At Boston, having entered as a trespasser a dwelling on Carlton Road, sole therein one Apple iPad, one Sony Playstation 4, Playstation games, numerous bottles of alcohol, various items of female jewellery, one pet carrier, one par of female knickers and various items of make-up. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Aarron Steven Gardner, 25, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole two jars of coffee, a bottle of coke and a shopping basket, to the value of £40, belonging to the Co-op; at Boston, stole two jars of coffee to the value of £10; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for two offences of burglary and one of theft; conviction of an offence while a community order made for seven offences of theft, assault and fraud is in force. Committed to prison for an overall length of 18 weeks, 340 compensation, £10 compensation.

Craig Charles Revell, 28, of Franklin Close, Boston. At B&M Bargains, Lawrence Lane, Boston, stole three air fresheners belonging to B&M to the value of £14.97. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £14.97, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Christina Winifred McCulloch, 46, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Cotton Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three months.

Guntis Baizels, 46, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on John Adams Way after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 56 microgammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35)at Boston, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court. £300 fine, £50 fine, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Motoring

Ben Thomas Courtney, 24, of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. At Boston, used a motorvehicle on White Cross Gate, without insurance. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge , £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Dmitrij Kleinov, 23, of Castle Boulevard, Nottingham. At Boston, used a vehicle on Queen Street, without insurance. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Pavel Aleskevic, 31, of Windmill View Court, Boston.Speeding on the A16 at B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £105 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Arjad Ali, 38, of West Street, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £160 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Osman Hassan, 44, of Seadyke Road, Kirton. Speeding on the A151 Main Road, at Whaplode. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

James Holman, 28, of Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Speeding on the A16 at Stickford. £115 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Agris Matrozis, 30, of Haven Village, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Crowland between the junctions with B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Speeding

Ugis Kleinmanis, 29, of High Street, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road, at Crowland; at West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £100 fine, licence endorsed with three points; £300 fine ,£30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, disqualified from driving for seven days.

Failed to comply

Lorraine Ladner, 55, of The Graylings, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Joseph Charles Richards, 41, of Taverner Road, Boston. Breach of restraining order; conviction of an offence while a community order made by Boston Magistrates’ Court for two offences of assault, criminal damage and failure to surrender; breach of a non-molestation order. Community order made, to include a maximum of 40 days’ rehabilitation activity, £85 victim surcharge.

Olga Briede, 42, of Oxford Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Florin-Laurentiu Olteanu, 36, of Hospital Lane, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Assault

Mark Gidevic, 29, of Chapel Street, Boston. In Lincolnshire, assaulted another by beating them; in Lincolnshire resisted two police constables constable in the execution of their duty. Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order made, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Adam Charles Isham, 31, of Puritan Way, Boston. In Lincolnshire, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty. £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Adam Charles Isham, 31, of Puritan Way, Boston. At Ingelow Avenue, Boston, assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty; at Boston Police Station, assaulted a police cusodian acting in the execution of his duty. £108 fine, £54 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Mervyn James Grimwood, 60, of Moons Green, Moulton. On the A16, Boston, assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty; at Hall Place, Spalding, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £120 fine, £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Words/behaviour

Mark Jason Overton, 42, of Tower Road, Boston. At Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £80 fine ,£30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Obstructing police

Aivars Kleins, 39, of Fydell Street, Boston. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Case reopened

Rafal Zawadzki, 41, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Case reopened and conviction and sentence set aside, new senetence as follows - no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where exception hardship was found that there would be a potential loss of his partner’s employment, £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six points.

Breach of the peace

Henryk Marian Czerwinski, 57, of Bradford Road, Boston. At Bradford Road, Boston, behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace was occasioned. Bound over in the sum of £50 for three months.

Justyna Pienkowskla-Baranska, 31, of Bradford Road, Boston. At Bradford Road, Boston, behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace was occasioned. Bound over in the sum of £50 for three months.

Criminal damage

Kelvin Charles Wood, 35, of Ronald Street, Nottingham. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a vehicle to the value of £543.13 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £543.13 compensation.