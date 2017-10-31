COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Jay Jordan Gilbert, 23, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Norfolk Street while disqualified from driving; in Boston, drove on Norfolk Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); used a vehicle without insurance. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, to include participation in an accredited programme for 14 days, supervision for 24 months, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, £85 costs, £115 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 40 months, £120 fine.

Edgaras Kasparavicius, 23, of Roman Bank, Spalding. At Boston, drove on Sleaford Road, without due care and attention; at Boston, used a vehicle on Sleaford Road, without insurance. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Sam Alan Albert Foxcroft, 18, of Main Road, Boston. At Woodhall Spa, drove a motorbike on Jubilee Park, without reasonable consideration for other persons using that place. £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, licence endorsed with three points, bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

Graham Alec Brown, 46, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on the A52 Sleaford Road without insurance; at Boston, used a vehicle on the A52 without an MOT; drove on the A52 while not wearing an adult seatbelt. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified for six months.

Evaldas Jerumbauskas, 32, of Albert Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Robin Hoods Walk without a licence; used a vehicle without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Speeding

Pepe Nicholas Allbones, 27, of Rochford Crescent, Boston. Speeding on the A15 Sleaford Road at Blankney between the junctions with Green Man Road and Tower Lane. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Trevor Bradley, 56, of Tumby Road, Coningsby. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Barry Coleman, 36, of Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Aaron Christopher Downes, 26, of Mere Drove, Old Leake. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Alfred Fisher, 90, of Crossgates, Swineshead. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Steven Groom, 44, of St Nicholas Close, Addlethorpe. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Hakan Nurhak, 36, of Pen Street, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions of James Road/Peterborough Road and the B1166. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Claudiu Catalin Patriche, 37, of Thrush Lane, Wellingborough. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Scott David Williams, 34, of Pilgrim Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 at Leverton. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Simon David Ashton, 29, of Tilford Road, Woodhouse. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Stephen Paul Thorley, 62, of Church Lane, Boston. Speeding on the A30 Victoria, at Victoria Roche, in Cornwall. £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Stephen Paul Place, 55, of Allen Road, Coningsby. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, New York School, at Wildmore. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

False ID

Marek Sulikowski, 56, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Carlton Road, Boston, used a Polish Drivers Licence which was and which he knew or believed to be false with the intention of inducing a PC to accept it as genuine; used a vehicle without insurance; drove a vehicle without a licence. Two £120 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence to be forfeited or destroyed.

Failure to provide

Prezemyslaw Daniel Wozniak, 32, of Portland Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Paul Ronald Woods, 40, of Frith Bank, Frithville. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Theft

Aaron Jobson, 20, of no fixed abode. At B&M Bargains, in Boston, stole washing powder to the value of £13.98; at Boston West Business Centre, stole a razor to the value of £15.99 belonging to Lloyds Pharmacy; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 12 months for an offence of attempted theft. Community order made, to include a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days, £13.98 compensation, £15.99 compensation.

Daniel John Millar, 27, of no fixed abode. In the county of Lincolnshire dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a pushbike to the value of £270 belonging to another by or for the benefit of yourself or dishonestly arranged so to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of theft times four; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for four offences of theft; in the county of Lincolnshire stole three joints of beef to the value of £30 belonging to Aldi; at Marks and Spencer, Market Place, Boston, stole three pairs of children’s jeans to the value of £27. Committed to prison for an overall length of 24 weeks, £30 compensation.

Olegs Ivonovs, 27, of No Fixed Abode. At Boston, stole razors and razor blades to the total value of £121.48 belonging to Boots; at Boston, stole razors and razor blades to the total value of £90 belonging to Boots; at Boston, stole razors and razor blades to the total value of £214.98 belonging to Boots. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 30 days, £100 compensation.

Assault

Dermot Charles Foley, 53, of Holmes Road, Stickney. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 30 days; £50 fine, £200 compensation; £500 costs.

Petras Jucikas, 46, of Chestnut Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, assaulted another; at Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made to include eight week curfew, restraining order made, £310 costs, £100 compensation.

Gedimines Paulikas, 46, of Chestnut Road, Fishtoft. Twice at Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, restraining order made, £100 fine, £310 costs.

Drink-driving

Anna Golenkevica, 36, of London Road, Kirton. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Queen Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Salvis Skripka, 25, of Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, drove on Carlton Road, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, drove while disqualified from driving; at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance; application made to revoke a community order. Committed to prison for an overall length of 16 weeks, £120 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for four years, community order revoked.

Statutory declaration

Justin Terry, 47, of Grafham Drive, Waddington. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of speeding. Statutory declaration made, and case dealt with again, £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Clare Taylor, 29, of Old Boston Road, Coningsby. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle. Statutory declaration made and case dealt with again, £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, licence endorsed with six points.