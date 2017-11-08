COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Failure to provide

Viorel Barbu, 37, of Tennyson Avenue, King’s Lynn. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, licence endorsed with six points.

Anna Holas, 36, of Horace Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £240 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Mariusz Grzesik, 39, of Hospital Lane, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Artis Ozols, 50, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Tattershall, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £585 fine, £58 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Speeding

Victor Mabbitt, 85, of Lacey’s Drive, Leverton. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Marius Gabriel Iacob, 40, of Hide Close, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions of the B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Louise Marie Jackson, 32, of Boston Road, Kirton. Speeding on the A52 Wainfleet Road at Haltoft End. £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Samantha Jane Parker, 30, of St Andrew’s Road, Butterwick. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Vasile Domucza, 36, of Hide close, Boston. Twice speeding on the Leadenham Bypass. Two £220 fines, two £30 victim surcharges, two sets of £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Tudorel Ene, 23, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Crowland. £116 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Kathleen Gaskin, 56, of Daneshill Road, Lound. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ian Peter Scott, 55, of Ladds Close, Fishtoft. Speeding on the B1183 at Boston. £170 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Motoring

Carl Anthony Benham, 30, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Boston, drove on Norfolk Street without a licence; at Boston , used a vehicle without insurance; at Skegness, drove on Lincoln Road and Westfield Drive without a licence; at Skegness, used a vehicle without insurance; at Chapel St Leonards, drove on the A52 without a licence; at Chapel St Leonards, used a vehicle without insurance; at Chapel St Leonards used a vehicle without an MOT; at Skegness, drove on Westfield Drive, Skegness, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in blood namely 7.4 micrograms per litre of blood exceeded the specified limit (legal limit 2); between April 1, 2017, and August 11, 2017, at Chapel St Leonards pursued a course of conduct amounting to the harassment of another and which he knew or ought to have known would amount to the harassment of them in that on various dates he used offensive language aimed at them; at Chapel St Leonards, drove on the A52 without a licence; at Chapel St Leonards used a vehicle without insurance. Detained in the courthouse, detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody, disqualified from driving for two years.

Stefan Vasile David, 29, of Hainey Farm, Barway. At Gosberton Risegate, used a vehicle on Risegate Road without insurance; drove without a licence, used a vehicle without an MOT. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Theft

Keith Alan Andrew, 34, of King Street, Kirton. At Boston, stole meat to the value of £45 belonging to Co-op Store; at Kirton, stole quantity of cheese to the value of £27.50 belonging to Co-op; at Kirton, stole meat to the value of approximately £20 belonging to Lincolnshire Co-op. £75 fine, £30 compensation, £85 costs, £14 compensation, £20 compensation.

John Edwin Perry, 44, of HMP Humber, Sand Lane, North Cave. At Boston, having entered as a trespasser part of a building, namely the box office at the Blackfriars Arts Centre, stole therein a collection jar containing money to the value of £67. Committed to prison for an overall length of six weeks, £67 compensation.

Terry Paul Jocham, 44, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole cash of a value unknown belonging to Cafe Nero; at Boston, had possession of a quantity of synthetic cannaboid, a controlled drug of class B; at O&M Market, Boston, stole a purse containing cash, bank cards and a passport to the value of £700 belonging to unknown; at Co-op, Eastwood Road, Fishtoft, stole a quantity of steaks to a value of £108.19, belonging to Co-op; at Boston, stole a charity cash box of a value unknown belonging to McColls; at Boston, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Vital Recruitment, on High Street, in Boston, stole therein a purse containing cash to the value of £100; at Skegness, had possession of a quantity of Mamba, an illegal synthetic cannabinoid and controlled drug of class B; at Boston, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Dairy Crest Dairies, stole therein a black rucksack and contents of a value unknown; at Boston, entered as a trespasser a building, namely Esso, Artillery Row, Boston, and stole therein cigarettes and tobacco products to a value of £624.75. Committed to prison for an overall length of 12 months, all drug to be forfeited and destroyed, £300 compensation, £50 compensation, £40 compensation.

Aaron Jobson, 20, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole perfume to the value of £140, belonging to Oldrids Stores; at Boston, stole two steaks to the value of £20 belonging to Iceland Stores; at Police Station, Lincoln Lane, Boston, assaulted a detention officer in the execution of his duty; conviction of a further offence while a community order made for three offences of theft was in force.. Committed to prison for an overall length of four weeks suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, community order revoked.

Drug-driving

Lee Hardy, 34, of Fydell Crescent, Boston. At Boston, drove on Fishtoft Road, when the proportion of a controlled drig, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood was not less than 2.1 microgrammes (legal limit 2). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Matthew Reeson, 31, of Frampton Place, Boston. Drove on South End, Boston, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in his blood equalled 800 microgrammes (legal limit 50); drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his blood equalled 40 microgrammes (legal limit 10microgrammes). Community order made to include 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Jake Stapleton, 20, of Gauntlet Road, Bicker. At Spalding drove on Spalding Road, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahyrdocannabinol, in his blood equalled 2.7 microgrammes (legal limit 2). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Pryce, 40, of Parklands Drive, Harlaxton. At Swineshead, drove on the A52, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine and cocaine, in blood equalled a total 800 microgrammes (legal limits are 50 and 10 respectively). £160 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Drink-driving

Charyl Louise Rainger, 39, of Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. At Boston, drove on Queen Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Swineshead, drove without a licence. £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Monika Vaitkute, 29, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. At Boston, drove on Skirbeck Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Assault

Nathan Thomas Hatton, 19, of Carlton Road, Boston. Assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Nathan Daniel Barwick, 36, of Ravendale Street South, Scunthorpe. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a bowl to the value of £1 belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £1 compensation, £85 costs.