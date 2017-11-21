COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Failure to comply

Liam Brookes, 27, of Standish Grove, Boston. At Boston, being the subject of a banning order made under the Football Spectators Act failed to comply with a requirement to surrender his passport at Boston Police Station and comply with reporting instruction. £123 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Martin Thorn-Blackham, 27, of Ivy Crescent, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Boston Magistrates’ Court in that while being subject to a community order, failed to attend as instructed for planned appointments. Order varied to include alcohol treatment for six months,unpaid work and rehabilitation activity to continue, £25 costs.

Jam Lukasiak, 34, of Robin Hood’s Walk, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Dangiras Mikasis, 30, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Rimvydas Ratkevicius, 22, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Dawid Adrian Kotowski, 23, of Carver Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Tautvydas Petonas, 37, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Communications

James Mark Warrior, 52, of Bannisters Lane, Frampton West. At Boston, sent to another an electronic communication, namely an email which was, in whole or part, of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom he intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated. £219 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Criminal damage

Rolandas Zubovas, 33, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Larkspur Croft, Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a car wing mirror to the value unknown belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £173 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stevie Junior Murphy, 31, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At St Nicholas Road, Boston, without lawful excuse damaged a Toyota Yaris to an unknown value belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Laura Berenyte, 41, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Ingelow Avenue after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, was found drunk in a public place while having the charge of a child under the age of seven years. Community order made to include alcohol abstinence for a period of 30 days, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 15 days, £100 fine, £85 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Vjaceslavs Vinks, 43, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Tilney Avenue, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 81 microrgammes of alcohol in 100 milliltires of breath (legal limit 35). £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Gintaras Gvildys, 38, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on John Adams Way, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Lincoln, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £135 fine.

Sergiusz Janusz Janikowski, 25, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. Drove a motorvehicle, namely a black motorcycle, on South Terrace, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without insurance; drove without a licence; drove without wearing protective headgear. £375 fine, £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Piotr Nawrot, 30, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Queen Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 microgrammes of breath (legal limit 35). £328 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Bethany Sendall, 25, of Ashton Hall Drive, Boston. At Hall Drive, Swineshead, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £315 fine, £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Drug-driving

Tomas Lastauskas, 20, of Maypole Cresent, Ilford. At Church Meadows, Kirton, drove on a road when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in his blood equalled 74 micrograms (legal limit 50); at Church Meadows, Kirton, drove without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £280 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shaun Bradbury, 28, of Princess Road, Kirton. At Barge Close, Spalding, drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely THC, in blood equalled 3.5mg (legal limit 2). £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Speeding

Dean Annison, 55, of Beaconsfield Road, Lowestoft. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road at Wildmore. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Herbert Littlewood, 78, of St Phillips Park, Coundon Grange. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton; at Leverton, drove on the A52 without a licence. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Rebecca Stopper, 26, of Bede Crescent, Benington. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Andras Varga, 62, of Lavington Grange, Peterborough. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ian Winterbottom, 50, of Beresford Street, Oldham. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Jan Brenner, 47, of Hemington Road, Polebrook. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Scott Drury, 41, of Saxon Gardens, Fishtoft. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. No totting disqualification due to the mitigating circumstances that exceptional hardship was found where if he was disqualified his employment would be put in jeopardy, £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Steve Paul Green, 39, of Marian Road, Boston. Twice speeding between the junctions of James Road/Peterborough and the B1166 on the A16 Crowland. £615 fine, disqualified from driving for 56 days, £923 fine, £92 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lawrence Stamford Hallam, 56, of Brimmesfield Drive, Sheffield. Speeding on the A17 Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

James Andrew Vaughton Dooley, 33, of Town Dam Drove, Quadring. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where exceptional hardship was found that the defendant needed to go to work and was responsible for getting apprentices there as well, the court also considered the impact on his girlfriend and children, £183 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Dale Stephen Clark, 39, of Hides Close, Ingoldmells. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Peter Clark, 65, of Codnor Park, Ironville. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Declan Cluskey, 75, of Darley Road, Eastbourne. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Hardy, 48, of Tattershall Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

William George Hutchinson, 70, of Drummond Road, Skegness. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £134 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Michelle Jegede, 38, of Rowthorne Close, Northampton. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Ionel Codrut Paunescu, 31, of Laburnum Grove, Spalding. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £106 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Gintas Subacius, 50, of Threadneedle Street, Boston. Speeding on Broadgate, in Lincoln. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Rachel Webb, 39, of Brewster Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £84 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Aldis Upite, 54, of Swineshead Road, Wyberton. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £86 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Stephen Leslie Canty, 58, of Main Road, Wrangle. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Paul Anthony Lee, 55, of Garth Close, Catterick Village. Speeding on the A17 Station Road at Swineshead Bridge. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances and exceptional hardship where his elderly parents would suffer if he was unable to assist them, £153 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Paul Brenchley, 60, of Rectory Road, Outwell. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Andrew Coleman, 51, of Thrapston Road, Finedon. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £219 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Motoring

Robert Maelgwyn Jones, 47, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Queen Street without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Mantas Kirila, 22, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Granville Street without a licence; at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. £450 fine, £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Nauris Budreika, 34, of Tower Road, Boston. At Boston, being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Main Ridge East an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop; used a vehicle without insurance; drove a vehicle without a licence. £185 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with seven points.

Mantas Slevinskas, 20, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Woodhall Spa, drove a vehicle on The Broadway without a licence; at Woodhall Spa used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Rokas Vaiciulis, 22, of Lilac Close, Wisbech. At Boston, used a vehicle on Lincoln Lane without insurance; drove without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Nigel Barker, 63, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Sibsey Road without due care and attention. £700 fine, £70 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Litter

Lucinda Sulivan, 24, of Witham Town, Boston. At Lincoln, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely smoking litter, and left it in the High Street, a place where section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 applied. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Breach of order

Matthew David Hickman, 37, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, without reasonable cause, directly contacted another which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for three offences of breaching a non-molestation order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge.

Aigars Popmanis, 50, of Holmes Road, Frampton Fen. At Frampton, breached a domestic violence protection order made by Lincoln County Court by banging on windows at an address in Frampton, police found him sleeping in the greenhouse of the property - clearly breaching his DVPO. Committed to prison for an overall length of four weeks.

Theft

Anthony Ian Cottingham, 28, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Strait Bargate, stole a bottle of Paco Rabanna aftershave, to the value of £64.50, belonging to Oldrids. Discharge condtitionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Isaura Damaschin, 26, of an unknown address in Romford. At Kirton, stole baby milk to the value of £213 belonging to the Co-op store. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge.

Ruxandra Gotea, 20, of an unknown address, in Romford. At Kirton, stole baby milk to the value of £213 belonging to Co-op store. Dicharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge.

Assault

Mason George Dixon, 18, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Fydell Street, Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Fydell Street, Boston, without lawful excuse, destroyed a TV stand and wall to the value of an unknown amount belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 25 days, restraining order made, £85 victim surcharge.

Aleksejs Jerofejevs, 37, of Friar Way, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Dover Terrace, Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a wall of an unknown value belonging to Let Us Let U, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made to include alcohol abstinence for a period of 90 days, and rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days, £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

George Wise, 37, of no fixed abode. Whilst at sea near the Wash, assaulted another by beating them. £366 fine, £300 compensation, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drunk and disorderly

Slawomir Czeslaw Galicki, 31, of Still Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Eastwood Road, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £186 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Statutory Declaration

Kieran Alexander Williams, 24, of Judge Close, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of keeping a vehicle without a valid licence by Hereford Justice Centre. Statutory declaration made, case reopened and adjourned.

Matthew MCallister, 25, of Sheerwood Road, Coningsby. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of speeding by Gateshead Magistrates Court. Statutory declaration made made and case reopened and adjourned.

David Padley, 48, of Chapel Lane, Sibsey. Appeared before the court in order to make two statutory declarations following convictions of an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle. Statutory declarations made and cases dealt with again - £400 fine, licence endorsed with six points, £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Sianda Vigante, 24, of Kingston Terrace, Boston. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of using a television set without a licence. Statutory declaration made and case dealt with again - £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge.