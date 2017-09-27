Dog is left tied up to bush with a broken leg

A dog suspected to have been used for harecoursing has been found dumped and tied up with a broken leg.

The underweight young greyhound-lurcher was bound to a bush in Cuthberts Lane, Frampton West, with pink twine at around 4pm on Monday last week.

Red the dog after being treated for his broken leg.

If it wasn’t for a nearby resident spotting the abandoned animal by chance - it would have spent the night standing in the cold on a broken leg.

Local RSPCA Inspector Rebecca Harper explained: “The dog was tied up so high with tight string that he would not have been able to lay down. Luckily he was found otherwise he would have spent the night stood up on a broken leg - or would have layed down and hanged himself.”

The friendly dog, who RSPCA staff have named ‘Red’ - was found by resident John Heslop who said: “When I saw the dog I thought it was absolutely disgusting that anybody could sink so low to tie an injured dog up like that. It was terrible. If my wife had not been out and returned home when she did to see him, he would not have been found until the morning.”

Mr Heslop took the dog to vets in Kirton where it has been treated for its broken leg.

Miss Harper added: “I suspect the dog had been used for harecoursing and was simply dumped when it was no longer of use to them.”

She added that the RSPCA have dealt with numerous cases of abandoned dogs used for harecoursing in the Boston area.

When Red the dog has recovered he will go to the RSPCA for rehoming.

Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Galileo tackles harecoursing across the county. Since 2016 they have siezed more than 40 dogs from harecoursers. If you suspect harecoursing is taking place, make a note of vehicle types, registration numbers and call the police by dialling 101.