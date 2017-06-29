Driver in court over death by ‘driving without due care and attention’

A 74-year-old woman has appeared before magistrates in Boston charged with causing the death of Terence Westrop by driving without due care and attention.

Ms Jean Elizabeth Taylor of Cole Lane, Stickford, entered no plea to the allegation when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

The incident is said to have taken place on the A16, at Stickney, on December 4 last year.

The case was adjourned until July 18.