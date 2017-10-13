Family pet ‘thrown out of van window’ after owner gives chase to ‘brazen thieves’

‘Brazen thieves’ have been reported to have thrown a family pet from a van window sparking a warning for dog owners to be on high alert.

Boston Borough Council put out the warning on social media yesterday reporting the ‘audacious’ attempt in the Fishtoft area.

The statement said: “The brazen thieves were seen to put the dog into a van outside its owner’s home. A neighbour raised the alarm and the pet’s owner gave chase in his car.

“When the three occupants of the van were aware they were being pursued they callously threw the small dog from the van window.

“The dog was retrieved, none the worse for its ordeal, and the owner eventually forced the van to stop.

“The incident has been reported to the police.”

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are looking into the incident but have so far released no further details.

Unconfirmed reports on social media say the incident involved a blue Transit van, which after taking the dog began travelling towards Skegness.

The dog was allegedly thrown out of the window at Wythes Lane and the vehicle was apparently stopped by the owner close to The Castle Inn, on the A52.

A following motorist is said to have picked the dog up and safely returned him to the owners.

According to the council, one dog owner responded to the incident by saying: “It’s sad, but never leave your pet unattended, especially if it is one of the smaller sought-after pedigree breeds which can easily be scooped up. I don’t even like to let my dogs off the lead for a good run where I am allowed to do so, if I can seen anybody else about.

“I would never let them run out of my sight. None of this is fault of dog owners, but you just need to be ultra cautious.”

Anyone with information which may help police should call the non-emergency number 101 with incident number 260 of October 10.