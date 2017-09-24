Five arrested for assault after man is found with serious injuries in Boston

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident in Boston.

Police attended an address in Pen Street, Boston, at around 4.30pm on Saturday September 23, and found a male with serious injuries.

He was been taken to Pilgrim Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who believes they have information that will help with police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 336 or call Crimestoppers anonymously or 0800 555111 on via crimestoppers-uk.org.