Former North Sea Camp inmate tells court ‘drugs are rife’

Drugs are ‘rife’ in North Sea Camp open prison at Freiston, according to a former inmate who was appearing in court to answer charges that he possessed a psychoactive substance while in prison there.

Lee Daniel McNeil, 32, of Wistow Court, in Nottingham, admitted the offence when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

The court heard staff found a small amount of the substance which he had been smoking in his room in November last year.

Maryam Ahmad, mitigating, said McNeil had been serving a term of imprisonment for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs when the substance was found in his room at North Sea Camp.

She said he was formally interviewed in June this year when he told officers that drugs ‘were rife’ in the prison and were ‘available from many sources’.

She told the court McNeil had been ruined physically and mentally by drugs but after he was returned at his own request to a closed prison to finish his sentence, he was able to get off drugs and following his release in May 2017, had gone to work as a driver for the firm of solicitors who had represented him in court and who had commented on his hard work and honesty.

“He is an example of a rehabilitation success,” she told the court.

The magistrates said there could only be ‘praise for what’ he had done to turn his life around and gave him a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £105 in costs and charges.