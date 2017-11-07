Four arrested after vehicle fails to stop and rams police car near Boston

Four people were arrested after ramming a police car before crashing of the road and into a farmer's field near Boston last night, Monday.

The Vauxhall Astra van failed to stop for police after it came up as being driven without insurance.

The vehicle rammed police before crashing off the road and into a farmer's field

The vehicle as pursued and left the road, crashing into a farmers field in Canister Lane, Frithville.

Four people were arrested, but have since been dearrested as they required medical attention for their injuries.

All have been reported for various offences.

Police enlisted the help of the farmer to pull the vehicle clear of the field.