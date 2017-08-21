Gang attack two men in Boston park

Two men have been injured after being attacked by a gang of men in a Boston park.

At around 3am on Sunday, August 20, two men reported being in Woodville Park, near to the junction of Sleaford Road and Woodville Road, when they approached by a group of men who assaulted them. Both victims, local men aged in their 30s, suffered cuts to the head and bruising.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything in relation to this incident, or anyone who has any information they think can assist the enquiry.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 76 of 20/08/2017