House arrest for man who drunkenly assaulted restaurant worker

A man has been placed under a night time ‘house arrest’ for four months after a drunken sexual assault on a female restaurant worker in the town.

Aigars Norovskis, 29, of James Street, Boston, admitted sexually assaulting the woman when he appeared before magistrates.

Dan Pietryka, prosecuting, said Norovskis walked into the Boston town centre restaurant at 9pm on October 13 and squeezed the bottom of the woman.

He was asked to leave several times but there was no response, said Mr Pietryka, but he later just stood up and went out.

He then came back in and went up to the victim with his arms outstretched, held her hand and said ‘sexy’.

Mr Pietryka said the woman felt ‘very uncomfortable’.

He was thrown out of the restaurant and arrested shortly afterwards.

He told police he was drunk and had taken 23 cans of beer and also some vodka but apologised for what he had done.

In mitigation, Philippa Chatterton said Norovskis had expressed remorse from the beginning and was ‘ashamed of what he had done’.

She said it was ‘out of character’ for him and had happened because of the alcohol.

She said he did not drink every day but when he did drink, he did not have a cut-off point, but added he could stop drinking and had not drunk since the incident.

The magistrates ordered Norovskis to observe an electronically monitored curfew to remain in his home between the hours of 8pm and 4am for the next 16 weeks and to pay a fine of £300, £100 compensation to the victim and £170 in costs and charges.