‘I’m checking for bombs’ - man discharged after ‘patting down’ duo outside Boston snooker hall

A man ‘patted down’ two British Pakistani men and told them he was ‘checking for bombs’ after coming across them outside a locked Boston snooker club, a court has been told.

Tobias George Wood, 33, of Hobhole Bank, admitted two allegations of racially aggravated insulting words and behaviour when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said Zeeshan Wan and his friend Hafiz Abul Raheem went to play snooker at a club in Boston on the evening of June 10 but when they got there found the door to be locked.

Although they rang the bell, there was no answer and then Wood came up to them from the street and when they told him it was locked, he said “It’s locked to you.”

He then started ‘patting’ them down and said he was ‘checking them for bombs’ and ushered them away from the door, so they called the police.

Mr Clare said the two men felt ‘shocked’ by what had happened and believed it was because of the ‘colour of their skins’.

Wood was identified on CCTV by staff at the snooker club and by a police officer and was arrested.

The court was told Wood was subject to a suspended prison sentence that had just one month to go at the time of this offence and the Probation Service said he had satisfactorily completed all the requirements of the order.

Mitigating, Terry Boston said Wood was ‘tremendously remorseful and thoroughly ashamed of himself’ and said he was ‘under the influence of drink’ at the time.

The magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £105 in costs and charges.