‘I used to smoke weed a lot but I’ve got my life back now’ - man banned from driving after drug driving

A 35-year-old man has been banned from driving for three years after a court heard he had been twice convicted of driving under the influence of drugs.

Peter Anthony Lake of Sandygate Crescent. Old Leake admitted driving whilst under the influence of amphetamines and cannabis, when he appeared before magistrates in the town.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said he was stopped by the police on the afternoon of June 20 and was arrested after failing a roadside drugs test.

After analysis of his blood he was found to have284 ug/l of amphetamines in his blood, the legal limit is 250, and 3.5 ug/l of cannabis, the legal limit is two.

Lake told the magistrates that he had been smoking the night before but not on the day of the offence.

“I used to smoke weed a lot but I’ve got my life back now and I’m packing it in,” he said.

After hearing Lake had a similar conviction in 2015, the magistrates banned him from driving for three years and ordered him to pay £126 in fines and charges.