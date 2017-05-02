Jail for man who assaulted young girl then failed to carry out community work

A man who was given a chance by a judge after being convicted of attacking a young girl in the street has now been jailed after failing to carry out community work.

Tomas Paluch was given the work in July last year for two offences of common assault on a nine-year-old girl.

Lincoln Crown Court was told the victim was walking along the street when Paluch walked past her.

Paluch, who was drunk at the time, hit her across the bottom and then pushed her into a fence. When he was arrested later he could not remember what happened.

Paluch, 36, of Tower Road, Boston, was originally given a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work.

But after attending his first supervision session and a pre-work session he disappeared.

A warrant was issued in September 2016 for his arrest and he was eventually detained last month.

Lisa Hardy, in mitigation, urged that Paluch receive another chance.

She said he had already had ‘a massive shock’ as a result of being remanded in custody following his recent arrest.

Miss Hardy said “He has no previous convictions. At the time of this offence he did not have a fixed address and was working for an agency. He now has a settled address.”

Paluch admitted breach of a community order and was jailed for six weeks.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, told him: “You have completely ignored the order. You have given it no thought whatsoever. I have no confidence that you will comply if I give you a further chance. Your history shows that you don’t turn up.”