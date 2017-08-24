Judge extends flat closure notice for three months

A closure notice slapped on a Boston flat following a series of reported anti-social behaviour incidents has been granted a three month extension.
The District Judge at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) issued a full Premises Closure Order against 2A Duke Street, in Boston, which will remain in place until November 23, 2017.
The order means that no-one except those specified can enter the property and anyone found in breach faces arrest and a maximum of three months’ imprisonment, a fine or both.
The closure notice was first put in place last Thursday (August 17) after police received 20 reports about the premises in just a few weeks involving allegations of drug misuse, anti-social behaviour, suspicious behaviour and violence.
It was served by Lincolnshire Police’s ASB co-ordinator PC Simon Oswin and Neighbourhood Police Team Sergeant Callum Scott, supported by Mayflower Housing.
A decision on the notice was adjourned until today on Friday after the tenant Leon Holden appeared wishing to contest the notice and was told he could apply for legal aid.
