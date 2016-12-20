Lincolnshire woman accused of having sex with a dog

A woman is to appear at Lincoln Crown Court charged with having sex with a dog.

Carol Bowditch, 64, of Evedon, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates on Monday accused of allowing a dog to penetrate her at an address in Monks Road, Lincoln, between October 13, 2011 and November 25, 2014. She is also accused of possessing 37 extreme pornographic images of people performing sexual acts with dogs.

Daniel Galloway, 65, also of Evedon, is accused of aiding and abetting her. He is also accused of making indecent images of children at a business park in Navenby between December 14 2012 and March 20 2016, distributing child pornographic images and possessing 29 prohibited images of children.

Both are to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on January 16. Bowditch was granted unconditional bail. Galloway must not have unsupervised contact with children under 16, and must inform any superviser of the condition.

No pleas were entered.