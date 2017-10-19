Man alleged to have driven car at pedestrians appears in court

A man has appeared before magistrates in the town following an incident in September in which a car is alleged to have been driven at a group of pedestrians, who were also alleged to have been threatened with a Stanley knife and an allegation that a car was reversed onto the pathway in an attempt to knock over a man.

Edward Colin Langford, 28, of Milne Green, Swineshead has denied offences of dangerous driving, using or threatening unlawful violence, possessing an offensive weapon and attempting to cause serious injury on Kingsway in Boston on September 9.

Langford denied all the charges and the magistrates sent the case to Lincoln Crown Court for trial with a first hearing on November 15.

Langford was granted conditional bail.