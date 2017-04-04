Man allegedly stabbed by his wife ‘was running away’, jury told

A man who was allegedly stabbed by his wife told a jury he ran away after seeing the knife.

Laura Barzdaite, 32, is alleged to have stabbed Gintaras Saulavicius following an argument at their flat in West Row.

Barzdaite denies intentionally or unlawfully wounding her husband and claims she was a regular victim of violence from him.

Mr Saulavicius spent five days in hospital after he suffered an 8cms deep stab wound which sliced in to his liver.

Giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court Mr Saulavicius said he followed his wife towards the kitchen after she got up off the sofa during the row.

Mr Saulavicius said: “I remember we had an argument, she got up and went in to the kitchen.

“She took a knife from the sink and started walking towards me.

“She was not waving the knife, she was just holding the knife, and I was running away.”

The prosecution allege Mr Saulavicius was stabbed in the side of his back either at the top of the stairs or as he fled downwards.

Barzdaite denies wounding her husband with intent and an alternative charge of unlawful wounding following the incident on 20 June, 2015.

The trial continues.