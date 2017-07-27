Man arrested after driving into Sibsey field later tried to escape police custody in Boston

A 23-year-old man who drove into a field in Sibsey to evade police and then tried to escape from custody at Boston Police Station has been sentenced to six months in prison after being charged with five offences relating to drugs and driving.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard how Kevin Smith, of Celery Meadows, Clarborough, pleaded guilty to charges which included driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, failing to stop a vehicle when required by a constable, obstructing a constable in execution of their duty and being found in possession of the class B drug Cannabis.

Smith was arrested yesterday when, after refusing to stop when required by a constable, he drove into a field on Station Road, Sibsey. Officers were able to apprehend the man when his vehicle tipped onto its side.

Upon arriving at Boston Police Station, Smith then made an attempt to escape custody, but was detained once again by officers as he made his attempted escape and was charged for obstructing and resisting a constable.