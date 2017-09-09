Man arrested after number of Billinghay burglaries

A 29 year-old local man has been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in Billinghay.

Since August 20 there have been a number of burglaries in the village, including three in Ringmoor Close in the early hours of September 4.

The arrested man remains in custody helping us with the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the enquiry is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 52 of 4th September.