Man charged with stalking and sexual assault on women in Boston

A man has been arrested and charged with stalking and sexual assault on a woman in Boston.

Andzej Orlovskij, 43, of Granville Street, Boston, has been charged with stalking involving serious alarm/distress, three counts of sexual assault on a female, three counts of assaulting a female over the age of 13 with part of body/a thing and breach of court bail.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 22, and has been remanded in custody until a future court appearance.