Man fined after Husky escapes three times and kills family pets

Magistrates at Boston have heard that a Husky dog belonging to a Swineshead man has escaped from its owner’s garden and killed family pets on three separate occasions in the past year.

Jason Houlton, 41, of Blackjack Road, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, following the latest incident on June 1.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said the dog, called Max, escaped from Houlton’s garden and killed three pet chickens in a neighbour’s garden, watched by the owner’s children who were inside the house and unable to do anything about it as their father had been taken to hospital that morning.

He said Houlton told the police he had taken steps to stop the dog getting out but it still managed to do so and the police suggested the dog be muzzled at all times when it was not inside the house.

Mr Clare said the dog had escaped and killed family pets belonging to his neighbours on three occasions in the past year.

Mitigating, Rebecca Bowley said the dog had not escaped again since this incident in June.

She said the dog was left alone in the house and had a dog flap to get out during the day so if it was forced to wear a muzzle it would have to have it on all the time.

The magistrates fined Houlton £200 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and charges and £100 compensation for the chickens it had killed and for the trauma caused to the children witnessing the incident.