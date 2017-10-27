Man seriously injured in Frithvillle collision

A motorbike rider has been airlifted to hospital following a collision in Willows Lane, Frithville today (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police said they are currently on the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle at the junction between Willows Lane and Boston Road in Frithville, Boston.

They said the incident was reported at 12.35pm and that one man in his 20s, the rider of the motorcycle, had been seriously injured.

The man, they said, had been airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Willows Lane on the A16 remains closed.

Anyone with information which may help police is asked to call the 101 non-emergency number.