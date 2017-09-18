Man suffers serious injury in Boston beer garden attack

A man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in a Boston pub beer garden.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in the beer garden of the Church Keys in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 12.25am, a man in his 30s sustained a serious injury and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Police have arrested a man in his teens. This man is approximately 6ft, has dark hair and was wearing light coloured trousers and trainers.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to call us on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.