Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a pedestrian and a mini-bus on Broadfield Lane, in Boston, this morning (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police say the incident happened just before 4am.

The scene in Broadfield Lane today. Photo: Charles Turner

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Boston Pilgrim hospital and subsequently transferred to QMC in Nottingham with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, including anyone who saw a man in a dark top and beige trousers in the area around the time of the collision.

Information to: 101, quoting incident number 31 of November 24.