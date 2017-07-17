Man who escaped from Boston Police Station in handcuffs recaptured in more than 100 miles away

A man who escaped from custody at Boston Police Station in handcuffs last week has been recaptured by police.

The 25-year-old Lithuanian man, Aurimas Butkys, who fled on Wednesday July 12, was detained by officers in Kent at around 4pm on Sunday July 16.

Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West said: “We previously appealed for information relating to any sightings of this man who escaped, handcuffed, and also assaulted a police officer whilst making his escape.

“We routinely liaise with forces up and down the country and we turned this radar up to ensure he was promptly arrested. Our close links with colleagues in other forces, not to mention the strength of our borders, has clearly played a part in helping us safely detain him. I am grateful to the sharp eye of colleagues in Kent Police.

“The criminal investigation continues into his escape and assault of a colleague and for that reason I would like to remind people to avoid speculation concerning the details of this incident.

“I am very grateful for the support and cooperation of local communities and businesses whilst we coordinated the searches, thank you”