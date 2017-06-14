Manhunt launched after knifepoint robbery at Boston shop

A manhunt has been launched after an offender walked into a Boston shop and robbed staff at knifepoint.

At approximately 8.20pm on Monday June 5, the offender entered the food store on Vauxhall Road carrying a knife and stole around £500 from the till.

The shop assistant was shocked but unhurt.

The suspect is described as a tall slim male, who was wearing a blue top with a black scarf across his face and either a black cap or hood covering top of head.

DC Goffe in Boston CID would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire police on 101, quoting incident number 91 of 6th June, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.