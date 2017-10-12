Mini recruits clean up... the town’s litter!

Boston police force’s mini-recruits have been cleaning up the streets... of litter!

Mini Police officers from Carlton Road Academy joined staff from Boston Borough Council and the Mayflower Housing Association to litter pick down Carlton Road, Taverner Road and around the Fenside Community Centre.

The youngsters collected a dozen bags of rubbish ranging from empty beer cans and cigarette butts to discarded clothes and crisp packets.

Tim Newell, who is leading the Mini Police project said: “One of the Mini Police aims is to make the area they live in a better place to be.

“By going out and clearing up litter, they are working with partner agencies to improve their locality, not only for them but other pupils and members of the local community.”