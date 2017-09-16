Minister praises prison as ‘excellent example’

The prisons minister has praised the work of open prisons such as North Sea Camp in rehabilitating offenders.

MP for Boston Matt Warman invited the Minister for Prisons Sam Gyimah to visit the Freiston Shore facility during a discussion on educating and employing offenders in the House of Commons last Tuesday.

Mr Warman said: “Category D prisons often have the very best examples of rehabilitation as they prepare to let their prisoners back into the community. North Sea Camp has worked with the council not only on that rehabilitative work to prepare prisoners for work but, for example, on fly-tipping, saving the taxpayer £300,000.”

Mr Gyimah called North Sea Camp an ‘excellent example’ of work preparing prisoners for life after release, and agreed to visit ‘in due course’.

He highlighted the Government’s support for the New Futures Network, which aims to secure better outcomes for prisoners and their communities.

Matt said “The council and HMP North Sea Camp are a leading example in the UK of how rehabilitation of prisoners can benefit both the offenders themselves and the communities the prisons are located in. Schemes such as those offered by HMP North Sea Camp offer vital work experience and community integration.

“I look forward to the Minister visiting our constituency to see this fantastic work first hand.”