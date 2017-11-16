More fly-tippers have bin fined

Hidden camera footage has been used to fine two further fly-tippers as part of a council crackdown on the problem.

Both had failed to attend Boston Magistrates’ Court last Monday when two other fly- tippers were fined and ordered to pay costs.

Images presented to the court by Boston Borough Council as part of the flytipping case. EMN-171011-093857001

Betty Holmes, of Lee Avenue, Algarkirk, surrendered to a warrant issued for her arrest and appeared before magistrates in Lincoln on Thursday.

She pleaded guilty to 10 charges - eight relating to fly-tipping between March 10-27, 2017, in a lay-by on the B1397 Struggs Hill between Kirton and Sutterton.

She also admitted two more charges of failure to contact Boston Borough Council for the purposes of an interview under the Environment Act 1995, and the last charge related to her failure to provide information as to when her car was sold and to whom.

The court was told that a vehicle had been seen on eight occasions entering the lay-by, a female had got out of the vehicle and disposed of suspected commercial waste by placing it on the ground, next to a refuse bin, or within the bin.

Magistrates were told that commercial waste should not disposed of in a public lay-by.

The court was told that underthe Environmental Protection Act 1990, Holmes was deemed to have caused the waste to be deposited, even though she may not have carried out the act herself.

She was said to be the registered owner of the vehicle and had control over its use. Prosecutors said she had failed to ask others what they were doing with the waste.

She was given a £250 fine and ordered to pay costs of £1,392.72 to the council.

The council said it had incurred costs investigating because of her failure to contact it.

The court heard that the vehicle used had subsequently been sold.

The second defendant, Donatas Gudas, of Station Road, Kirton, had been arrested and brought before the court.

He admitted fly-tipping at the same location on March 19, 2017.

An image from the camera showed him drive his Audi into the lay-by, take a box and two black plastic crates from the boot of his car and place them on the ground next to a refuse bin.

The court heard he had taken the rubbish from his home address and placed it next to the bin in the lay-by as his bin was full. He thought someone else would come and clear the rubbish and that he was not aware of where the local tip was.

The court was told that the waste recycling centre in Boston was just 3.7 miles from his door.

The court said it had been a deliberate act, Mr Gudas had been lazy not taking the rubbish to the tip and was content for others to remove the rubbish and the public to pay for this.

He was fined £400 and ordered his to pay the costs of £578.70 and a victim surcharge of £40.

The court also informed Mr Gudas that he could face losing his vehicle and/or his driving licence if he committed a similar offence again.